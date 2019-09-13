Jiggly Caliente To Host STAY MAD, MAKE ART At The Center At West Park, 9/16

The Three Angry Ladies (Shayna O'Neill, Emily Louise Perkins, and Emma Clarkson), will present Stay Mad, Make Art: A Benefit Concert for Immigrant Families Together at The Center at West Park (165 West 86th Street at Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10024) on Monday, September 16 at 8pm (doors and bar open at 7:30pm). Tickets ($25 General; $50 VIP; $1000 Angel, which includes front row seating and unlimited drinks) are available for advance purchase at staymadmakeart.brownpapertickets.com. All proceeds will support Immigrant Families Together, a network of Americans committed to rapid response unification of families separated by the 'zero tolerance' policy.

Stay Mad, Make Art will be hosted by Jiggly Caliente (RuPaul's Drag Race, Season Four; Veronica on Pose with FX), and feature downtown luminary Diana Oh ({my lingerie play}; The Infinite Love Party) with performances by Madame Vivien V (Resident Drag Queen at House of Yes), Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi (2016 Helen Hayes Nominee), Chris Gabo & The Brainius, Abbey Immer, Ciana Miceli & Kelly Marie Schaaf, Kennedy Kanagawa (Dinner with Georgette at NYTW; The Good Swimmer at BAM), Nadia Quinn (Steven Spielberg's West Side Story; The Robber Bridegroom at Roundabout Theatre Company; Bloody, Bloody, Andrew Jackson on Broadway), Vira Slywotzky (Vira & Friends; Mirror Visions Ensemble) and Clint Edwards (Requiem Prayers for soprano, piano, and cello at Carnegie Hall; My Beloved: a Ted Bundy Musical), and Rachel McKinney (With Love, U.S Podcast; co-founder of RoaN Productions) with Sound Design by Asa Wember (Selkie with Dutch Kills; Seagull Machine with the Assembly).

This benefit concert has been organized with the goal of maximizing charitable contributions to Immigrant Families Together by eliminating overhead costs wherever possible. The time and talent of every artist, technician, designer, and producer has been donated. The Center at West Park has donated its space, time, and equipment free of charge. Concessions, beverages, and raffle items are being donated by various organizations and individuals. Three Angry Ladies would like to extend a very special thanks to: New York Theater Workshop, The Flea, Ensemble Studio Theater, The TEAM, New Georges, Faultline Theater Company, The Assembly Theater Project, The Muse Project, Lesser America and Wishbone Theater Collective.

Jiggly Caliente (Host) is an American drag performer, singer, model, actress, and transgender activist, best known for being on the fourth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, where she placed eighth, and for her recurring role as Veronica on the FX series Pose. Caliente released her first single, "Fckboi" on March 1, 2018 on her official Vevo channel. She released her debut album, T.H.O.T. Process on March 9, 2018. The twelve-track album features Drag Race alumni Sharon Needles, Peppermint, Alaska, Ginger Minj, Phi Phi O'Hara (Credited as Jaremi Carey) and Manila Luzon. It also features an intro with RuPaul. The album is the first hip-hop based record by a Drag Race alumnus. The music video for the song "All This Body" premiered on November 30, 2018, and featured Alaska, Minj and Isis King.

Immigrant Families Together (IFT) is a rapid response group of volunteers who galvanized around the crises provoked by the zero-tolerance policy. They raise money to bail out parents and reunite them with their families, and they provide ongoing support - legal, medical, housing, clothing, food, and more - to these families as they proceed through their legal cases. More information at http://immigrantfamiliestogether.com

The Three Angry Ladies are New York City-based women working in the arts, who recognize the urgency of the political and social crises of 2019, and seek to effect positive change in the wider community by tapping into the resources-and the desire for action-of the theatre and arts community. Shayna O'Neill is a freelance AEA Stage Manager in NYC and the Production Manager of the Yale Baroque Opera Project in New Haven, CT. Emily Louise Perkins is an actor, writer, and theatre-maker based in New York. Emma Clarkson is the Associate Production Manager at the Manhattan School of Music.

The Center at West Park is a home for arts, culture, and community inside the historic West Park Presbyterian Church, a New York City landmark. As a secular non-profit founded in 2016, the Center supports established and early-career artists in creating exemplary, inclusive, and boundary-pushing work through artist residencies and affordable space rentals. We are committed to restoring and revitalizing our iconic building as an accessible cultural space for the neighborhood and all New Yorkers.







