Jannica Olin Brings Award Winning Show (IM)PERFEKT To United Solo Festival

What if that which you identify with suddenly disappeared? Who would you be then?

Oct. 03, 2022  

Jannica Olin is bringing her award winning one woman show (IM)PERFEKT to the world's largest solo theatre festival; United Solo at Theatre Row in New York City, October 14 at 7pm EST at Studio Theatre at Theatre Row, 410 W. 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036. Tickets are $46.50 (including service charge) and available at www.unitedsolo.org/imperfekt

(IM)PERFEKT is a solo show about identity, beauty and labels. Actress Jannica Olin was the stereotypical blonde blue-eyed Swede. Her long hair had always been a big part of her identity. Until suddenly, she lost it all.

​In (IM)PERFEKT, Jannica takes us on a journey of exploring and uncovering that which we think we are, have to be and maybe, ultimately aren't. And how can one turn Alopecia into a superpower?

(IM)PERFEKT had it's world premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in June 2019 to sold-out houses and took home the Producers's Encore Award; a nomination for The Diverse Diva Award by The Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival, the Critics' Choice Award and Audience Choice Awards by Better Lemons. In 2020, Jannica received a BroadwayWorld Theatre Award nomination as Performer of The Decade as well as Production Of The Decade.

A graduate of The Neighborhood Playhouse School Of Theatre in New York, Swedish born Jannica Olin lost all her hair to Alopecia in 2014. Her journey has, in addition to (IM)PERFEKT, led to the TEDx Talk; Welcome To My New Normal, a feature interview in The Hollywood Reporter, as well as commercials, films and music videos ( Andy Grammer, JessieJ, Janelle Monae). Learn more at www.jannicaolin.com


TodayTix Extension


