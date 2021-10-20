JMTC Theatre's SMOKER, and THE GOOD ADOPTEE To Premiere On Broadway On Demand

JMTC Theatre will present their award-winning, hit shows Smoker and The Good Adoptee on the pioneering streaming platform, Broadway on Demand. After successfully touring these acclaimed solo shows all over the U.S. and Canada, JMTC Theatre brings them to a global audience on the dynamic new platform, Broadway On Demand. Bob Brader's Smoker will debut with a Livestream event on Monday, October 25th at 7pm ET.

The critically acclaimed performance, Smoker: Live from the London International Fringe Festival, will be followed by a Talk Back with Host Ellen Ritter, writer and performer Bob Brader, director and developer Suzanne Bachner and Special Guest, Addiction and Recovery Expert David Bohl of Beacon Confidential. Suzanne Bachner's award-winning The Good Adoptee will debut with a Livestream event on Wednesday, November 3rd at 7pm ET with a performance by star Anna Bridgforth followed by a Q&A with playwright and director Suzanne Bachner and dramaturg Bob Brader. Following these Livestream kick-off events, Smoker and The Good Adoptee will be available On Demand as a Double Feature November 4th-30th.

These two multi-award-winning solo shows perfectly encapsulate the JMTC Theatre Experience: they are heartfelt, hilarious and unflinching in illuminating nicotine addiction (Bob Brader's Smoker) and adoptee rights (Suzanne Bachner's The Good Adoptee starring Anna Bridgforth). This November's Lung Cancer Awareness Month (#LCAM) and National Adoption Awareness Month (#NAAP), JMTC honors those impacted through the power of theatre and these internationally acclaimed solo gems.

Can you imagine giving up something you LOVE?

Smoker is multi-award-winning monologist Bob Brader's acclaimed solo comedy about his 28-year love affair with smoking. As Bob tries to break up with his first love: "those sweet Camel lights" he realizes all the complex connections he has through smoking: how it helped him through a turbulent childhood, created jobs, opportunities and community, and one particular connection almost too precious to let go. At once hilarious and cautionary, Smoker expertly illuminates addiction with universal resonance. Smoker won the Best Autobiographical Show Award at United Solo and was a Bestseller on Indie Theater Now. The show is written and performed by Bob Brader and directed and developed by Suzanne Bachner with lighting design by Katie Chai, graphic design by Michael Koch, Opening Video Design by Christ Kateff and featuring the Original Song "Smoke, Smoke, Smoke That Cigarette" by Merle Travis and Tex Williams.

The London Press proclaimed "Smoker is Addictive Theatre: It's 80 minutes of storytelling that feels like 30, a feat few actors have the talent to pull off...compelling theatre fueled by Brader's masterful storytelling and acting talent, a show that must not be missed!"

Can you imagine not knowing your own identity?

The Good Adoptee is the riveting and outrageous true story of award-winning playwright Suzanne Bachner's search for her birth/first parents in the face of New York State's sealed records. Once she opens Pandora's Box, can she integrate her dual identities and still remain "the Good Adoptee"? The show has won awards for Best Autobiographical Script and Best Actress when it premiered in NYC's United Solo Theatre Festival and was named a Best Play by Indie Theater Now. The show has toured to the London International Fringe Festival and all over the U.S., including a 7-week 9-city Connecticut tour to support the vital and now successful legislative efforts of Access Connecticut, to the 400-seat SJCC in Seattle and to global audiences in its virtual presentations including the 'r kids Fundraiser at The Shubert. The Good Adoptee is written and directed by Suzanne Bachner, performed by Anna Bridgforth, dramaturged by Bob Brader with graphic design by Michael Koch and lighting and sound design by Katie Chai.

Suz Bednarz of writingmywrongs.com called it "A powerful show that the entire world needs to see!" and Theater Scene raved: "Superior writing...A spellbinding emotional detective story!"

JMTC Theatre is an award-winning, international artist-driven theatre company committed to creating powerful, visceral, passionate theatrical experiences that are provocative and transformative. By partnering with national and international nonprofit organizations like Safe Horizon and You Gotta Believe, JMTC combines art and advocacy to raise funds and awareness. Founded in London in 1994 by Patrick Hillan, JMTC Theatre is based in NYC and has produced over 50 productions in New York City including Suzanne Bachner's award-winning Off Broadway hit, CIRCLE; Thom Fudal's daring production of Shakespeare's Othello starring Patrick Hillan and Geoffrey Owens and Bob Brader's acclaimed solo show, Spitting In The Face Of The Devil. JMTC Theatre is the winner of four OOBR Awards, 14 Best in Fest Awards and Spirit of the Fringe from the London Fringe.

Show Dates:

Smoker

Monday, October 25th @ 7pm ET

80-minute Show followed by Talk Back

More info about the show: SmokerThePlay.com

The Good Adoptee

Wednesday, November 3rd @ 7pm ET

80-minute Show followed by Q&A

More info about the show: TheGoodAdoptee.com

Double Feature: Smoker & The Good Adoptee

November 3rd - 30th On Demand

Running time: 80 minutes per show

All Livestream Events and On Demand shows will be available on Broadway On Demand: BroadwayOnDemand.com. Tickets are $20 for the Livestream Kick-Off events and $25 for the November Double Feature.

For tickets go to: JMTCinc.com/virtual.html

For further information go to: JMTCTheatre.com and SmokerThePlay.com and TheGoodAdoptee.com