Isle Of Shoals Productions Announces Start To 27th Season And Names Justy Kosek New Artistic Director

Isle of Shoals will be mounting its first in-person production since March of 2020. This announcement comes alongside new leadership for the company. Bryan Williams, former AD and IOS co-founder, will step into the role of Managing Director- continuing to work closely with the company while producing new content. Justy Kosek, former Associate Artistic Director, will take over as Artistic Director. Kosek's most recent project with Isle of Shoals was More Than Roses, a narrative fiction podcast illuminating love from unique perspectives and experiences.

Kosek and Williams' first endeavor in crafting Isle of Shoals' 27th season will be a staged reading of Equity: A Modern Comedy In Elizabethan Verse, a new play that will launch at Theatre Row. Equity, a contemporary epic about arts activism, is told with a fusion of modern-day language and Shakespearean-style verse, couplets and sonnets. The piece will be co-produced and co-cast by Tessa Faye, who returns to Theatre Row after 2020's Abnormal.

Equity runs February 9th - 13th with tickets available starting January 31st.