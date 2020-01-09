Photo Flash: ABNORMAL Begins Rehearsals At Theatre Row, NYC

A limited Off-Broadway engagement of Scott Miesse's ABNORMAL will open at Theatre Row, January 17th to a sold-out opening night crowd.

This contemporary play follows the journey of a young man (Sonny, played by newcomer Sam Franco) coming to terms with the life-altering diagnosis of schizophrenia. As his mother protectively shelters him from the harshness of reality, he begins overquestioning his existence and eventually challenges his mother to help him answer the impossible question: What is normal?



ABNORMAL is presented by Tessa Faye Talent, along with co-producers Kevin Martinez (Off Broadway's THE OTHER JOSH COHEN), David Lambert (Broadway's A CHRISTMAS CAROL), Shawn Arani (Broadway's A CHRISTMAS CAROL), StavisFilm LLC , Doug Anning, Kirk Isenhour, Sarah Baum, and Jon Baum.

The production stars Cooper Grodin*, Cara Serber*, Sam Franco, Sean Harrison Jones*, Katie Lugo, & playwright, Scott Miesse. Led by Director Ted Wold, the production team includes Callie Stribling (Production Stage Manager), Austin McCaslin-Doyle (Assistant Director), Jamie Amadruto (Sound Design), Carly Shiner (Light Design), and features an original score by Cooper Grodin, with drum design and performance by

Gert-Jan Dreessen.

For tickets : https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/abnormal/

























