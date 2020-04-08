Irondale Theatre Announces Live Virtual 456 Minute Shakespeare Sonnet Marathon

While the doors of Irondale, a think-tank for cutting edge, artist-driven theater and the home of the Irondale Ensemble, remain closed amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, the company announces a 7.5 hour (456 minutes) virtual Sonnet Marathon to honor the 456th birthday of William Shakespeare. Held over Zoom on April 23, the believed date of Shakespeare's actual birth, actors of the Irondale ensemble, along with members of the community, will come together to share the great sonnets originally published in 1609.

Assigned a five-minute time block, participants can read a sonnet of their choice, choosing from 154 of his 14-line lyric poems written in the signature iambic pentameter-lines 10 syllables long, with accents falling on every second syllable- while others are welcome to watch the festivities. Having performed some of Shakespeare's most celebrated writings, Irondale sets out to create a fully hands on, epic theater piece, celebrating the legacy of Shakespeare while engaging the community together in a time of isolation and uncertainty.

"Our hope for this seven-and-a-half-hour marathon of Shakespeare's sonnets is to include not only the Irondale company and extended family but invite friends of friends and their friends as well to join us. We'd like to make this go viral- in a good way for a change," explains Irondale's Artistic Director Jim Niesen. "Each participant will have the chance to read their favorite sonnet and if they choose, to say something about their own dreams for the return to a better, normal world following our own anxious time. Let's use the power of this thing called theatre to sustain our spirits and bring us a needed collective hope while celebrating one of the world's greatest dramatist."

SONNET MARATHON SCHEDULE AND INFORMATION

The Shakespeare Sonnet Marathon will be held Thursday, April 23, from 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Participants who would like to read a sonnet can reserve a time slot in 30-minute intervals at bit.ly/BardBirthday

Spectators for the celebration can request a zoom link at renata@irondale.org and join at any point throughout the stream. Capacity is limited and pre-registration is required to gain admittance. This is a free virtual event and open to all ages and languages.





