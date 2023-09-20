Invite Only Industry Presentation of the New Musical AN ENTIRELY ORDINARY TOWN To Take Place September 28

The new musical AN ENTIRELY ORDINARY TOWN will get an invite-only industry presentation on Thursday, September 28th, 2023. The musical has a book and lyrics by Alex Giles, original concept, book and lyrics by David Russell with music by Andy Peterson, and directed by WILL NUNZIATA with music direction by Emily Whitaker. For questions and RSVP's please contact RSVP@LDKProductions.com or 212.739.7875

An Entirely Ordinary Town is a comedic yet touching love story that's anything but ordinary. Jay and Ava discover the concept of love and dive headfirst through a portal to another world to live out their dream. This sends ripples back through their old town where love was banished. The Town's existence hanging in the balance, questions swarm about the fancy four-letter-word, and the honey and poison it spreads. Jay and Ava's new life becomes riddled with the familiar relationship challenges of modern life, and as the duality of the story sharpens, these naive hearts are forced to discover that love is so much more than just a four-letter-word.

Featuring: Ari Axelrod (Regional: The Last Five Years), Klea Blackhurst (Regional: HAZEL), Todd Buonopane (Broadway: Cinderella, Chicago), Tyler Joseph Ellis (Regional: Passion), Troy Iwata (Broadway: Be More Chill), Maya Lagerstam (NY: The Gospel According to Heather), Mauricio Martinez (Broadway: On Your Feet), Gabriella Rodriguez, & Lauren Robinson (Regional: Holy Rollers) with Mariko Takizawa (Stage Manager), LDK Productions (General Manager). This presentation is produced by RPG Productions with co-producer Jason 'JJ; Jamieson.

ALEX GILES (Book/Lyrics) Alex's enthusiasm for writing original musicals has seen them presented at Fringe Festivals in Edinburgh, Chicago, New York City, Adelaide and Newcastle, where multiple reviews have commended his imaginative and comedic storytelling. His works in development include a lawn bowls, hip-hop musical and an Aussie Spy musical based on a ridiculously true story. Alex's short films and web series have screened internationally at film festivals in Germany, England, multiple states in the USA, and Australia, along with accolades such as the merit award at Indie-Fest. He is currently working in the script department of the iconic Aussie TV Drama 'Home & Away'.

David Russell (Original Concept/Book/Lyrics) Dave is a Sydney-based writer and musician, specialising in contemporary performance and musical theatre. He has worked on the Sydney professional seasons of Cruel Intentions, Big Fish, Dogfight, Atomic, The Last 5 Years among others. His production company, RPG Productions, has produced independent and professional musical theatre in Sydney since 2015. Dave also works as a professional educator and musician throughout Sydney.

Andy Peterson (Music) is an award-winning international composer, musical director, orchestrator, and pianist originally hailing from Australia. Broadway: Tootsie (Associate Musical Director/Conductor), A Beautiful Noise (Keyboard sub/rehearsal pianist), Dancin' (keyboard sub), My One And Only (Rehearsal Pianist), Off Broadway: The Grateful Dead's musical Red Roses, Green Gold MD/Arranger/ Orchestrations), ATOMIC (MD/Arranger/ Orchestrations). Composer: The World To Come (Audio series - Webby Honoree), Razorhurst (New Jersey, Sydney), Stalker: The Musical (New York, Chicago, Sydney). Install Musical Director for new shows at Universal Studios Beijing (2021) and Celebrity Beyond (2022) AndyPetersonComposer.com

WILL NUNZIATA (Director) A NYC-based award-winning director, writer, and creator of theatre, concerts, television, and film. Film: The Old Guitarist (Writer, Director). Awards: London Movie Award (Best Short Film, Best Director), New York Movie Awards (Best First Time Director of a Short), Paris Film Awards (Best First Time Director of a Short). Screenplay: Lillith (Winner of Best Original Screenplay, 2023 Hollywood Blood Horror Festival). Theatre: Figaro: A New Musical (Director, Co-Book Writer), White Rose: The Musical (Director), An Entirely Ordinary Town (Director), Poupelle of Chimney Town: The Musical (Director), Faygele: A New Play (Director), The Betty Kiss: A New Dark Comedy (Director), Little Black Book: A New Musical (Co-Creator). Miss Peggy Lee (Director, Writer, Co-Conceiver) starring Tony Award winner Cady Huffman. Award: Broadway World Best Director. Other Theatre: Our Guy Cy: The Songs of Cy Coleman starring Tony Award winners Randy Graff, Cady Huffman, Judy Kaye, and Lillias White (Director, Conceiver). Over Here! starring Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte (Director, Adapter). For twenty years, Will performed professionally, singing across the country and around the world with his twin brother, singer-songwriter Anthony Nunziata, culminating in co-headlining Carnegie Hall with the NY Pops Symphony Orchestra as well as a dozen other top orchestras. For more, please visit @willnunzofficial on Instagram or WillNunziata.com

