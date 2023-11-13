Interview: Meet the Team from ODE TO THE WASP WOMAN

The latest Off-Broadway drama from Rider McDowell, Ode to the Wasp Woman, follows the tragic lives of four B movie stars from the 1950s, presenting classic film noir at its best live on the big stage.

Ode to the Wasp Woman opens November 9, 2023, and runs until January 31, 2024, at the Actors Temple Theater in New York City. We caught up with playwright and director Rider McDowell, stage manager Matthew Palmer, and actors David Wenzel, Jonathan Hartman, Douglas Davis, and Payton Georgiana to discuss what we can expect, the inspiration, and what's next for the two.

What was the inspiration behind Ode to the Wasp Woman?

Rider McDowell: Watching WPIX TV-11 as a boy, I had a fascination with Superman and the Little Rascals, and shows like Chiller Theatre and Creature Features. At about ten years old, I learned that several of the people I admired had died horribly, which led me to question why and how.

Tell us about the process of finding the right actors and actresses for this play. What were you looking for?

RM: It was a laborious process because I was so set on what I was looking for which was talented, thoughtful actors who resumed the original people the play was based upon and who could sing.

What made everyone want to be involved with Ode To A Wasp Women?

David Wenzel: I had been focused on my TV and film career, but when the strike came upon us, I saw this as a great opportunity to go back to the theatre. I got an audition for Ode To A Wasp Women by New York City casting director Amy Gossels, and then I made it to the call back round and felt connected to the character. I had such a great feeling in the audition room with Gossels and Director Rider McDowell. Two days later, Gossels called to offer me the role.

Jonathan Hartman: I was sitting around plumbing new depths of depression, moaning quietly to myself and trying to remember what 'working' felt like. Then one of my myriads of fruitless applications finally bore fruit and an interesting script arrived, very interesting, in fact, and very well-written. I was in England at the time my wife, catsitting in a 16th-century farmhouse (as one does) so I auditioned over Zoom and I was hired!

Matthew Palmer: I always love being involved in new works. It's so exciting to be able to see a play created from the ground up, and it's always such a unique and rewarding experience to get to work directly with the playwright. I have somewhat of a brief history with the show: They did a workshop version under the title "Fringe Deaths" years ago, and I was one of the audio technicians on the show. I've continued working with the theater management team through the years, so when the call came in that the show was coming back, they recommended me for the position of production stage manager.

Payton Georgiana: When it comes to raw humanity this show is as real as it gets. As an actress, I always aim to be a part of honest things, and this play does not shy away from the truth, I have immense respect for that. I had originally auditioned but was not called back! However, Amy Gossels the lovely casting director asked if I’d come to be the reader for callbacks that day. It is such a gift to be on the other side of the table, so I was more than eager to jump on the opportunity. We had finished our long callback session and Rider, my now director, gave me a chance to do one callback scene of my choice, let’s just say the rest is history. Divine alignment is truly on my side.

Can you tell us about your roles in the play?

DW: Without giving too much away, "the play details the lurid, untimely deaths of four Hollywood has-beens and barely-weres". I play four distinctly different characters. The challenge is finding the truth in each particular character and making them as different as possible.

JH: The lightning-speed costume changes are a nightmare! I portray eight characters, ranging from a harried agent who's desperately attempting to keep his client, a drunken Barbara Payton from signing up for a film called Bride of the Gorilla, to an aging, alcoholic incestuous child molester. Disgustingly enough the latter's my biggest part.

MP: I'm in a somewhat unique position in that I'm filling many, many different roles under one title. I run all the lights and sound during the show, as opposed to just calling the show. Although we don't use mics for the actors, there is still some element of mixing sound, which always keeps it interesting.

Douglas Davis: I play George Reeves, the man who portrayed Superman in the first TV installment of The Adventures of Superman. Superman is a classic American icon; strong, clean, not somebody who can reveal any weakness (if he has any!), yet the actor portraying him is fully human, frail, and hungry like the rest of us. What would it be like to walk through life fully human while the public believes you are Superman? In some cases, that’s what George Reeves had to endure. Now and then I am mistaken for somebody famous and it is a strange experience. I felt I knew how to access Superman/Reeves from this alone. My job in this play is to be a hero, yet reveal the truth of the burden that puts on a human.

PG: I play Barbra Payton, a B-list movie star who died at the age of 39. She started her career in films starring Opposite Gregory Peck and ended on skid row. Barbra Payton was a woman who loved to help, she became the mother she never had, and she acted as a mother to grown men, who had no trouble taking advantage of her spirit. I know her to be admirably honest, and in my exploration of her, I can only say I wish I could hold her hand and tell her love is not one-dimensional and you never have to prove worthy of it. To be young, to be beautiful, and to only be known for a piece of your existence manifested by the perception of others, that is pain, that is mania, that warrants the resignation she fell into. I do not think of Barbra as hopeless, only honest, and doing the best with what she had, is that not the truth of all our existence?

What is something you are excited about in regards to this play?

RM: It’s always gratifying to hear your words spoken on stage. To be able to direct how the words are delivered is even better.

DW: Working with Sean Young and McDowell and this wonderful cast has made me re-discover my love for acting on the New York stage.

JH: It's my off-Broadway debut and I'm hoping to find, in addition to my already very competent manager, an agent who's good at promoting intelligent (albeit thoroughly tractable) eccentrics.

MP: I'm most excited to see the audience's reaction, and most importantly to see everyone's hard work come to fruition. We have so many talented people involved with this show, and I'm very much looking forward to everyone getting to see the final product of the countless hours we've all devoted to this process.

What do you hope your audience takes away from this show after seeing it?

RM: That crime does not pay. Just kidding. I just hope they’re entertained.

What are you working on next?

RM: Zombie Voodoo Scream Party. It’s an hour-long comedy musical I’ve worshipped twice and it’s finally ready for Broadway.

DW: I have two films that I directed and produced by DMAC Studios, special thanks to Gregory James Blount (The Audition and The Coffee Shop), that are winning awards on the film festival circuit. I am also directing and acting in a film slated to shoot in 2024 provided the strike gets resolved.

I teach acting and help young actors find their way in this uncertain crazy business. I am always available to talk with struggling actors, filmmakers, and artists to help in any way. Paying it forward has been instilled in me since I came to New York City 30 years ago to pursue an acting career thanks to David Vando.

JH: You'll have to wait for my demise. I may not know what my next role will be, so I've ensured I know what my last role will be. I've left my skull to the Royal Shakespeare Company so that it can play Yorick for eternity.

MP: You can find me at just about any other Off-Broadway theater in the city. As a freelancer, I'm all over the place! And you never know, this show could very well lead to other exciting professional opportunities for us all.

DD: The SAG strike just ended, and I don’t know what’s next, but mostly I work in TV and Film, and the future feels bright to me.

PG: I just signed with Dream Makers Talent, and am very excited to be furthering my career. I also run a spiritual business called the Artists Aura, where I lead guided meditations. @Paytongeorgiana66

Photos courtesy of David Wenzel, Jonathan Hartman, Douglas David, Payton Georgiana and Keith Sherman & Associates