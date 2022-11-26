Immersive Theater Company Witness to Pop Up at Wild East Brewing in December

To celebrate their 5th year creating immersive theater in New York and beyond, Witness is throwing their first-ever party to toast to their anniversary and raise funds for future immersive projects. The party will take place at 7:00pm at Wild East Brewing Co. in Gowanus.

Ticketholders will gain access to The Veil, an exclusive back room with live music, DJs, tarot readings, and other pop-up performances. Tickets are $25 in advance and $32 the day of the party, and can be purchased here.

Contributing performers include Chelsey Ng, Daniel Harray, Danny Lacker, Evelyn Chen, Gawain and the Green Knight, Kendall Kemp, Nik Duggan, Rebecca Margolick, Trey McGee, and more.

Witness is an immersive theater company based in New York. Previous shows include Noirtown at the Rave Theater Festival, Ritual at Village Works, and The Visitation at The Wyckoff House. You can read more about Witness at www.witnessimmersive.com.