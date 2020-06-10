IRT Theater Presents Online Workshop Presentation Of PLEASE UNTRANSLATE ME By Monique Holt

Monique Holt and IRT Theater present the online workshop of Please Untranslate Me, written and directed by Monique Holt and produced by Kori Rushton and IRT Theater. Workshop performances via Vimeo, a professional video hosting platform, will take place for a limited engagement June 25 through June 30.

Details can be found and a link to purchase tickets is available at http://irttheater.org/3b-development-series/please-un-translate-me/.

Please UNtranslate Me, written by Deaf playwright, Monique Holt, will explore the very essence of the ASL language and will portray the Deaf experience in their culture and in their living visual language.

The all Deaf cast consists of James Caverly, Maleni Chaitoo, Dickie Hearts, Andrew Morrill, and Jackie Roth.

Dramaturgy is by Haruna Lee. Amelia Hensley Assistant Directs, C. Golden is the Associate Producer, and Emily Hart is the Production Stage Manager. Jianye Wang is the Animator and Virginia Shou provides Graphics.

IRT Theater is a grassroots laboratory for independent theater and performance in New York City, providing space and support to a new generation of artists. Tucked away in the old Archive Building in Greenwich Village, IRT's mission is to build a community of emerging and established artists by creating a home for the development and presentation of new work.

This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in Partnership with the City Council, New York State Council on the Arts, and The Nancy Quinn Fund, a project of ART-NY.

