IATI Theater to Present The LAB Production Of ÑACHI

"IATI Theater will present ÑACHI, written by Nicolás Bascuñan and Co-Directed by Braulio Basilio and Roberto Cayuqueo, featuring Paulina "pau" Tobar. ÑACHI begins performances on Friday, April 26 for a limited engagement through Sunday, April 28. The performance schedule is Friday 4/26 at 7:00 PM, Saturday 4/27 at 7:00 PM and Sunday 4/28 at 3:00 PM. Performances are at IATI Theater (64 East 4th Street, between Bowery and 2nd Avenue; BDFM trains to Broadway-Lafayette/F train to 2nd Ave/6 train to Bleecker or Astor Pl). The regular ticket price is $30; $25 for seniors and students.

IATI Theater will present the LAB Production of ÑACHI, a visceral story of ancestral rites, indigenous folk, and police brutality seen through the eyes of a sheep in Wallmapu, the land of the Mapuche people. Tracked through the passing seasons, the sheep's wonder at the beauty of nature turns to rage at the violence exerted by the Chilean State. Ultimately, we are left to wonder- Is the sickness of human society beyond cure?

Told by a team of Chilean artists, this story brings us to the southernmost regions of Latin America, where native heritage has outlived the threat of erasure.

The design team includes Omayra Garriga Casiano (set and lighting designer); Diego La Heras (sound designer); and Bruce Gibbons Fell (translator).