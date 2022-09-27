Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

I DREAMED OF AMISH COUNTRY To Debut At New York Theater Festival

Originally written in 2019 and completely forgotten about, the play follows three roommates as a mysterious virus sweeps the globe--ending life as they know it.

Sep. 27, 2022  

"I Dreamed of Amish Country", a new play by Austin Jennings Boykin, will make its debut in October 2022 at the New York Theater Festival.

Originally written in 2019 and completely forgotten about, the play follows three roommates as a mysterious virus sweeps the globe--ending life as they know it. Directed by Jennings Boykin, the cast features Elizabeth Bays, Bart Elliot, and Allie Novell.

"I Dreamed of Amish Country" will be presented in a 90 minute block featuring other shorts by various writers. Performance dates are October 13th (9PM), Oct 15th (12PM), and Oct 16th (8:30PM).

Venue: Teatro LATEA @ 107 Suffolk St

For tickets, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199508®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnewyorktheaterfestival.com%2Fi-dreamed-of-amish-country%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

 


