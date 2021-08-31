Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre Announces EXPAND THE CANON

Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre challenges American theaters to diversify the canon with the second year of this powerful resource: an annual curated list of classic plays by women playwrights.



In association with Classical Theatre of Harlem, Ma-Yi Theatre Company, and The Sol Project, The Expand the Canon Festival introduces audiences and theatre gatekeepers to more

classic plays by women.

Fresh off an impactful first season, including Broadway readings from Roundabout Theatre Company and an off-Broadway production to be produced next year, Expand the Canon returns with a list of love and revolution.

Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre is partnering with Ma-Yi Theater Company, The Sol Project, and The Classical Theatre of Harlem to launch the second season of their groundbreaking initiative, EXPAND THE CANON, an annual curated list of nine classic plays that are timely, producible, and written by a diverse group of women.

EXPAND THE CANON launches on Monday, September 13 at 7 pm with a "List Drop" announcing the nine plays for 2021.



The festival continues with THIS IS A CLASSIC: THE DO-THIS-PLAY READING SERIES, which runs from September 19th-27th -- available both virtually and at local in-person "watch parties" in Brooklyn, NY. (Find the schedule of readings on the festival website; titles and full casts will be announced with the list of plays on 9/13.)

Tickets are a suggested donation of $15. To book tickets, visit hedgepigensemble.org/the-festival. For the resource, visit Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre at www.expandthecanon.com.

In a moment when theatre is struggling to redefine itself around equity and representation, where do classical and regional theaters turn?

Expand the Canon is a call to action for theatres to stage excellent classic plays by women and to include a diverse set of voices in the canon. Hedgepig curates a list of plays that have been reviewed and selected--ensuring they're timely, relevant, and producible.

From 400 plays by women, they've hand-picked 9 of the best. This list has all related producing information, making it easy for classical and regional companies to undertake these plays and give women the legacies they deserve. Additionally, the 2021 list includes 3 translations that, if produced, would be national premieres.

This project demands gender equity in theater, ensuring that what's held up as "classics" includes a diverse set of women's voices from history. More than 50% of the plays are written by BIPOC writers. As theaters return to producing, this is a resource that companies can use to celebrate diverse voices. For classical theaters, this could be especially daunting since the traditional canon taught in schools is predominantly male and white. This project explodes that notion. Expand the Canon provides a crucial resource to help theaters and educators meet their goals of inclusion.

The cast for the "This is A Classic" reading series will feature Hedgepig Ensemble Members Madeline Egan Addis, Desirée Baxter, Jamal James, Andrew Hutcheson, Jory Murphy, Basil Rodericks, Gagarin, Dorothea Gloria, Shannon Corenthin, Sam Kiley, Royston Scott, and Terra Chaney, as well as actors from partner companies to be announced.