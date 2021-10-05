Hamlet Isn't Dead Presents MEASURE FOR MEASURE

Shakespeare has never felt more alive than with Hamlet Isn't Dead's Measure for Measure. This timely tragicomedy has laughter, live music, and lessons galore. Whether you're a literary scholar or a literal first-time viewer, there's something for everyone at this tremendous event.

The city of Vienna is thrown into disarray when the lackadaisical Duke Vincentio leaves the hard-hearted Angelo in charge. Suddenly, ancient laws are being reenacted, and those who would have gone unpunished are facing the most serious consequences. Who will see justice and who will learn mercy? Where on this spectrum of extremes does hope lie? Only time, and a little scheming, will tell.

Join them for the full Shakespearean dive bar experience at El Barrio's Artspace, with hot takes, cold drinks, stand-up comedy, and live music. It's a tale for our time told the only way they know how. Reserve your seats for measure after measure of this incredible story.

Measure for Measure runs October 18th to October 22nd at

EL BARRIO'S ARTSPACE

215 e 99th St., New York, NY 10029

Doors open at 7:15pm, Showtime is 7:30pm

Live music & standup pre-show

Identification and proof of vaccination will be required for entry.

Tickets are pay-what-you-will and are available at www.hidm4m.eventbrite.com

Cast:

Colleen Wood - Escalus

Samantha Ipema - Angelo

Maureen Fenninger* - Duke Vincentio

Salome Mergia* - Isabella

Daniel Cabrera - Claudio

Mike Marcou - Lucio

Travis Klemm - Pompey

Stephanie LaVardera* - Elbow/Abhorson

Elizabeth Anne Rimar* - Mistress Overdone

Libby Lee - Mariana

Vaughn Broderick - Juliet

Dan Dobro - Provost

David Anthony Hentz* - Barnadine/Guitar

Joseph Bowen* - Friar Thomas/Vocals

Mike Luca - Friar John/Keyboard

Duke Norsworthy - Friar Peter/Percussion

Crew:

Director - David Andrew Laws

Assistant Director - Valerie Chong Nigg

Stage Manager - Nicole Amaral

Assistant Stage Manager - Sophia Carlin

Intimacy Coordinator - Afton Welch

Front of House Manager - Gracie McBride

Music Director - Dave Hentz

Graphic Designer - Joshua Stauffer

Social Media Manager - Chloe Bell

Artistic Consultant - James Rightmyer Jr.

*members of Actors' Equity Association