Hamlet Isn't Dead Presents MEASURE FOR MEASURE
Shakespeare has never felt more alive than with Hamlet Isn't Dead's Measure for Measure. This timely tragicomedy has laughter, live music, and lessons galore. Whether you're a literary scholar or a literal first-time viewer, there's something for everyone at this tremendous event.
The city of Vienna is thrown into disarray when the lackadaisical Duke Vincentio leaves the hard-hearted Angelo in charge. Suddenly, ancient laws are being reenacted, and those who would have gone unpunished are facing the most serious consequences. Who will see justice and who will learn mercy? Where on this spectrum of extremes does hope lie? Only time, and a little scheming, will tell.
Join them for the full Shakespearean dive bar experience at El Barrio's Artspace, with hot takes, cold drinks, stand-up comedy, and live music. It's a tale for our time told the only way they know how. Reserve your seats for measure after measure of this incredible story.
Measure for Measure runs October 18th to October 22nd at
EL BARRIO'S ARTSPACE
215 e 99th St., New York, NY 10029
Doors open at 7:15pm, Showtime is 7:30pm
Live music & standup pre-show
Identification and proof of vaccination will be required for entry.
Tickets are pay-what-you-will and are available at www.hidm4m.eventbrite.com
Cast:
Colleen Wood - Escalus
Samantha Ipema - Angelo
Maureen Fenninger* - Duke Vincentio
Salome Mergia* - Isabella
Daniel Cabrera - Claudio
Mike Marcou - Lucio
Travis Klemm - Pompey
Stephanie LaVardera* - Elbow/Abhorson
Elizabeth Anne Rimar* - Mistress Overdone
Libby Lee - Mariana
Vaughn Broderick - Juliet
Dan Dobro - Provost
David Anthony Hentz* - Barnadine/Guitar
Joseph Bowen* - Friar Thomas/Vocals
Mike Luca - Friar John/Keyboard
Duke Norsworthy - Friar Peter/Percussion
Crew:
Director - David Andrew Laws
Assistant Director - Valerie Chong Nigg
Stage Manager - Nicole Amaral
Assistant Stage Manager - Sophia Carlin
Intimacy Coordinator - Afton Welch
Front of House Manager - Gracie McBride
Music Director - Dave Hentz
Graphic Designer - Joshua Stauffer
Social Media Manager - Chloe Bell
Artistic Consultant - James Rightmyer Jr.
*members of Actors' Equity Association