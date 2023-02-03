Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hailey Foss To Star In SHADOWS From Face To Face Films

Shadows follows the story of 30 year old Lyndsy Elle Cooper as she tries to make a musical comeback while faced with her girlfriend Kensley's terminal diagnosis.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Hailey Foss, an ensemble member of Face to Face Films, joins their 2023 production of Shadows in the role of Kensley.

Shadows follows the story of 30 year old Lyndsy Elle Cooper (Liv Kirby) as she tries to make a musical comeback while faced with her girlfriend Kensley's (Ms. Foss) terminal diagnosis. Lyndsy soon finds herself dealing with a diagnosis of her own that will change the course of her life.

Anthony M. Laura, the artistic director of Face to Face Films, wrote and will direct the world premiere in December 2023.

On casting Ms. Foss, Mr. Laura says "The casting of Kensley was crucial to the story of Lyndsy Elle Cooper. Kensley's character always leaps off the page and stirs emotions in those who come to know her. In casting her (with the assistance of the fabulous Caroline Sinclair CSA), I knew we needed someone who exuded heart and led with vulnerability. Hailey is a phenomenal actor who infuses the role with intelligence, humor and grace. She lights up a room with her passion and warmth in the way Kensley lights up Lyndsy's life. I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to work with her and show the world her take on Kensley."

Speaking about the project, Ms. Foss says "Shadows tells a really unique story, showcasing how love is affected by external circumstances. I was drawn to how intimate the relationships feel, and how much we take for granted things like our memory and health. Kensley comes to terms with her condition with a sense of optimism and begins to change her outlook on life. I immediately admired her as a character and was eager to explore who she is."

Shadows will be produced by Mr. Laura, Ms. Kirby and Templar Grace Wright under the Face to Face Films banner.

This will be the first world premiere produced under the banner since 2011.

For more information, please go to www.facetofacefilms.net




