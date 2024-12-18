H.T. Chen & Dancers To Celebrate the Lunar New Year At La MaMa

H.T. Chen & Dancers will present a program aptly entitled "Rise of the Phoenix," in which the Company celebrates the 2025 Lunar New Year and rings in the Year of the Snake with three performances, January 24-26.

The 10-member ensemble will present two works by founder/choreographer H.T. Chen that celebrate the storied history of Chinatown, appearing in LaMaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre, where they were first presented in the early 1980's.

The January performances mark the first appearance of H.T. Chen & Dancers following the untimely passing of H.T. in 2022, and the calamitous 2020 fire in their Chinatown headquarters in which they were housed, destroying their office, studios, and theater. Now under the direction of Dian Dong, H.T. Chen & Dancers returns to the stage, quite literally from the ashes, to mark the New Year and to continue the legacy of H.T.