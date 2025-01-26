HOW TO FEEL WITHOUT TOUCHING Set for The Chain One-Act Theater Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“How To Feel Without Touching”, a one-act play written by Bradley Valenzuela will have its world premiere at The Chain's Winter One-Act Festival.

The production will be directed by Emily Kluger. This will be the second collaboration between Kluger and Valenzuela after she directed Valenzuela's “Pieces of People: A Two-sided Eulogy” for the 2024 summer edition of the New York Theater Festival.

“How To Feel Without Touching” stars Daniel Gomez as Eros, Christian Prins Coen as Death, and Danielle Johnson as The Light.

In this one-act play, in the basement of an old church, we meet Death, Eros, and The Light in a group founded to help beings connect with the world when they can't touch. Through this meeting, we see the struggles of relating to others when they don't always belong, and how they can be understood when they feel so alone.

There will be three different performances on February 12th at 8:30 p.m., February 16th at 2:00 p.m., February 23 at 8:00 p.m. at The Chain Theatre.

Follow the production on Instagram to find out more about the show and team: @howtofeelwithouttouching

Tickets are available through the Chain Theatre website or the show's Instagram bio, there is a special 20% discount code: TOUCH25.

Comments