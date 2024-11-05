HOW TO BREXIT GRACEFULLY To Premiere At The Chain Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After scoring a hit with the Disney union strike drama Burbank (called "smart and entertaining" by Laura Collins Hughes of The New York Times), Thirdwing, will present the World Premiere of HOW TO BREXIT GRACEFULLY by Cameron Darwin Bossert beginning November 19 at The Chain Theatre.

Set in 1990, HOW TO BREXIT GRACEFULLY centers on a man who runs the duty free shop on a ferry between England and Ireland. Things take a turn when he finds both his job and his marriage in jeopardy during the relatively short commute.

HOW TO BREXIT GRACEFULLY runs November 19 - 24. Performances are at 7pm daily with an additional performance on Sunday, November 24 at 2pm. Running time is 80 minutes. The Chain Theatre is at 312 W 36th St. 4th floor, New York, NY 10018. Tickets are $40 at www.thirdwing.info. Patrons can also purchase a 1-year membership to Thirdwing for $59 (or $7/month) which includes 2 tickets to the show, as well as 2 tickets to LAKE GEORGE, opening November 7 (by "Brexit" series collaborator Dan Blick), 2 tickets to each upcoming production and event, and access to all content on Thirdwing's streaming platform.

Thirdwing is an innovative new hybrid theater company presenting bold original works with the goal to make theater affordable to anyone on a regular basis by offering it under a streaming business model (like Hulu or Netflix) since January 2020.

HOW TO BREXIT GRACEFULLY stars Dikran Tulaine (The Blacklist, Thirdwing's Television), Francesca Bolam, and, Cameron Darwin Bossert. The production features costumes by Yolanda Balaña and lighting by Clayton Mack.

HOW TO BREXIT GRACEFULLY kicks off Thirdwing's new "Brexit" hybrid streaming and stage play series by Bossert and playwright Dan Blick, about the UK's decades-long slide into isolation. In addition to the live stage lay, the series will include a streaming soap opera that spans the 90s through current times.

Cameron Darwin Bossert is the founder of Thirdwing, whose directing credits include Burbank, The Fairest, The Female Genius by Rachel Carey, The United Nations play series, and feature films The Last 48 and Jewtah. He designed the opening sequence for John Turturro's feature film Fading Gigolo and the multimedia/ film elements for Yasmina Reza's A Spanish Play at Classic Stage Company. As an actor he appeared in Bambi Everson's The Thin Man in the Cherry Orchard (NYC Fringe) and Rachel Carey's The Disciple. Bossert is also a composer whose work has been performed by the American Symphony Orchestra, the Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra, DaCapo Chamber Players, and the JACK Quartet, for which he was commissioned by the Utah Symphony Orchestra as part of the 2008 Meet the Composer Series.

Launched in January 2020, Thirdwing is a hybrid theater and streaming company taking inspiration from the classic mid-century teleplays pioneered by Paddy Chayefsky, Rod Serling, and Harold Pinter. Their mission is to bridge theater and film to tell expansive, world-building stories and make traditional in-person theatergoing more affordable with a subscription model offering new content every month, either online, in-person, or both. Thirdwing's first offering, The Female Genius, by Rachel Carey, premiered its first episode on March 8th, 2020, presenting a new streaming theater experience 4 days before the NYC Covid lockdown. The rest of the series was released in April 2020, as the first new streaming play with full staging, lighting, and costumes. Since summer 2021, Thirdwing has premiered 8 main stage productions: Burbank and its encore production, The Disciple, The Fairest, The United Nations: The Border and the Coast, Vermont, Television, and The United Nations: The Other West. Thirdwing has also been presenting the sold-out reading series, Doctors vs. Lawyers, since June of 2023, bringing the two favorite TV professions together in comedic clashes for a live audience.

