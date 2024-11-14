HI, MY NAME IS SASHA ALLEN to be Presented at Leonard Nemoy Thalia at Symphony Space

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway star and music industry veteran, Sasha Allen, is reintroducing herself through dramatic (and sometimes humorous) stories and songs in HI, MY NAME IS Sasha Allen...

With a career spanning from Broadway and London's West End to performing in front of packed stadiums while touring with the legendary Rolling Stones, Season 4 finalist on NBC's The Voice, Sasha Allen takes the audience on a powerful journey from adolescence to adulthood awakening. Blending pop, rock, and soul, the set list includes songs from shows like Hair and The Wiz alongside other genre bending favorites.

Her credits include the Broadway's most recent Hair revival, the 2013 Pippin revival 1st National Tour, Gavin Creel's Walk On Through, and most recently MJ on Broadway. This one night only performance will be on Monday November 18th, 2024 at the Leonard Nemoy Thalia at Symphony Space at 95th & Broadway.

Steven Cutts directs with music direction by Nick Cassarino. The performance will take place on November 18th, (6PM Doors; 6:30PM SHOW) at Leonard Nemoy Thalia at Symphony Space.

