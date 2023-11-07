HFC Underground at The Hunt & Fish Club Presents AFTER THE CHANDELIER FALLS with Jeremy Stolle and Elizabeth Welch

Sing along to the classic Phantom tunes you know and love, plus many more with Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Players Theatre Short Play Festival BOO! Concludes; Week 3 Winner Announced Photo 3 Players Theatre Short Play Festival BOO! Concludes; Week 3 Winner Announced
THE CHOSEN ONE Will Hold Industry Reading This Month Photo 4 THE CHOSEN ONE Will Hold Industry Reading This Month

HFC Underground at The Hunt & Fish Club Presents AFTER THE CHANDELIER FALLS with Jeremy Stolle and Elizabeth Welch

HFC Underground at The Hunt & Fish Club Presents AFTER THE CHANDELIER FALLS with Jeremy Stolle and Elizabeth Welch

For Immediate Release:

HFC Underground at The Hunt & Fish Club Presents a magical eve of music, anecdotes, and candid stories in AFTER THE CHANDELIER FALLS

Sing along to the classic Phantom tunes you know and love, plus many more with Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera, Jeremy Stolle and Elizabeth Welch!

After 15 years of performing in The Phantom of the Opera, Jeremy Stolle and Elizabeth Welch are ready to dish out the laughs and tug at your heartstrings in AFTER THE CHANDELIER FALLS, a captivating tale of their lives before, during, and after their time in Broadway's iconic masterpiece.

Accompanied by the critically acclaimed classical pianist Philip Edward Fisher, whose virtuoso and versatility add an extra touch of magic to the night, this unique evening of music, storytelling, and hilarious, real-life anecdotes is not to be missed!

"My New Favorite Supper Club...fabulous dining, great company, unique performers, and super-efficient service!" - Anne Raso, Editor, Luxe Life NYC

Jeremy Stolle is a recording artist and concert singer, most recently in the Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera. Jeremy starred in the brand-new Disney theatricals pre-Broadway production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, directed by Scott Schwartz and written by Alan Menken, Stephen Schwartz, and Peter Parnell. He also appears as Jehan on the original cast recording of The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Elizabeth Welch's career includes opera, music theater, concerts, and cabarets. She was blessed to spend 15 years living her childhood dream as Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, as well as in the German production Das Phantom der Oper, performing the familiar role entirely in German. She has written and performed many highly successful concerts and cabarets, including her one-woman show, Mother Knows Best and Phantom's Favorite Divas.

Philip Edward Fisher has performed concertos with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, the Copenhagen Philharmonic, the Tampere Philharmonic, the Cabrillo Festival Orchestra, and the Symphonies of Albany, San Antonio, Toledo, and the Juilliard School.

For more information, call 347-625-1220 or visit hfcnyc.com/experiences. $95 per person. The price includes two glasses of wine. (Includes all taxes, fees, and service charges.) The Hunt & Fish Club is conveniently located at 125 W. 44th between 6th AVE. AND BROADWAY... near Times Square. 347-625-1220.

MPFOREVER is the official producer of HFC Underground

About Hunt & Fish Club NYC - opened in 2014, Hunt & Fish Club, with its glass and marble interior, returns to the old-school swank of Frank Sinatra's "New York." HFC Underground is owned by Nelson Braff, Anthony Scaramucci, and Eytan Sugarman. hfcnyc.com.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Connelly Theater Opens New 51-Seat Studio Theater Photo
Connelly Theater Opens New 51-Seat Studio Theater

Connelly Theater opens new 51-seat studio theater, expanding performance venues in NYC.

2
The Blue Hill Troupe Kicks Off 100th Anniversary Season With ANYTHING GOES Photo
The Blue Hill Troupe Kicks Off 100th Anniversary Season With ANYTHING GOES

The Blue Hill Troupe, New York City’s only philanthropic musical theater group, will kick off its 100th Anniversary season with “Anything Goes,” Cole Porter’s classic musical comedy of mismatched lovers, bumbling gangsters, and heavenly high jinks on the high seas. Performances will run Nov. 3-11 at The Theatre at St. Jean’s, 184 East 76th St.

3
Celia Berk to Present A DREAM AND A SONG - THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN at Wi Photo
Celia Berk to Present A DREAM AND A SONG - THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN at Winter Rhythms

Award winning vocalist Celia Berk will appear in Winter Rhythms at Urban Stages this holiday season in A DREAM AND A SONG: The Musical Stories of Elizabeth Sullivan.  There will be one performance, only, on Dec. 8 at 7PM.  She will be joined by guitarist Sean Driscoll, violinist Seoyeon Im and pianist/music director Jon Weber.  Jeff Harnar directs.

4
New Musical RIVERBEND to Set Sail at Emerging Artists Theatres Spark Theatre Festival NYC Photo
New Musical RIVERBEND to Set Sail at Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC This Weekend

The newest reading of Riverbend: A Musical Mythos will be presented as part of Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC. Incubated at the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Riverbend is a new musical with book and lyrics by Caroline Game and music by Michael Oosterhout.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Video
First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy Video
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater Video
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
Alexa, Play in Off-Off-Broadway Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-11/08)Tracker CAST
Mario the Maker Magician in Off-Off-Broadway Mario the Maker Magician
SoHo Playhouse (11/04-12/30)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
“poolsides” by jose sebastian alberdi in Off-Off-Broadway “poolsides” by jose sebastian alberdi
RED HOOK LOBSTER POUND (11/10-11/12)Tracker
SOOP To Nuts 2023 Short Play Festival in Off-Off-Broadway SOOP To Nuts 2023 Short Play Festival
The 530 Studios (11/03-11/18)Tracker
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
Jill Senter's La Soiree in Off-Off-Broadway Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
Katie's Tales in Off-Off-Broadway Katie's Tales
United Solo Festival (11/11-11/11)Tracker PHOTOS
SOUTH in Off-Off-Broadway SOUTH
Soho Playhouse (9/20-11/15)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler in Off-Off-Broadway D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler
Laurie Beechman @ West Bank Cafe (11/12-11/12)Tracker
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You