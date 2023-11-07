HFC Underground at The Hunt & Fish Club Presents AFTER THE CHANDELIER FALLS with Jeremy Stolle and Elizabeth Welch

For Immediate Release:

HFC Underground at The Hunt & Fish Club Presents a magical eve of music, anecdotes, and candid stories in AFTER THE CHANDELIER FALLS

Sing along to the classic Phantom tunes you know and love, plus many more with Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera, Jeremy Stolle and Elizabeth Welch!

After 15 years of performing in The Phantom of the Opera, Jeremy Stolle and Elizabeth Welch are ready to dish out the laughs and tug at your heartstrings in AFTER THE CHANDELIER FALLS, a captivating tale of their lives before, during, and after their time in Broadway's iconic masterpiece.

Accompanied by the critically acclaimed classical pianist Philip Edward Fisher, whose virtuoso and versatility add an extra touch of magic to the night, this unique evening of music, storytelling, and hilarious, real-life anecdotes is not to be missed!

"My New Favorite Supper Club...fabulous dining, great company, unique performers, and super-efficient service!" - Anne Raso, Editor, Luxe Life NYC

Jeremy Stolle is a recording artist and concert singer, most recently in the Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera. Jeremy starred in the brand-new Disney theatricals pre-Broadway production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, directed by Scott Schwartz and written by Alan Menken, Stephen Schwartz, and Peter Parnell. He also appears as Jehan on the original cast recording of The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Elizabeth Welch's career includes opera, music theater, concerts, and cabarets. She was blessed to spend 15 years living her childhood dream as Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, as well as in the German production Das Phantom der Oper, performing the familiar role entirely in German. She has written and performed many highly successful concerts and cabarets, including her one-woman show, Mother Knows Best and Phantom's Favorite Divas.

Philip Edward Fisher has performed concertos with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, the Copenhagen Philharmonic, the Tampere Philharmonic, the Cabrillo Festival Orchestra, and the Symphonies of Albany, San Antonio, Toledo, and the Juilliard School.

For more information, call 347-625-1220 or visit hfcnyc.com/experiences. $95 per person. The price includes two glasses of wine. (Includes all taxes, fees, and service charges.) The Hunt & Fish Club is conveniently located at 125 W. 44th between 6th AVE. AND BROADWAY... near Times Square. 347-625-1220.

MPFOREVER is the official producer of HFC Underground

About Hunt & Fish Club NYC - opened in 2014, Hunt & Fish Club, with its glass and marble interior, returns to the old-school swank of Frank Sinatra's "New York." HFC Underground is owned by Nelson Braff, Anthony Scaramucci, and Eytan Sugarman. hfcnyc.com.