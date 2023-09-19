HEDY! THE LIFE & INVENTIONS OF HEDY LAMARR Comes to Morningside Players Theater Company

Performances run October 25 to 29.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Inside the World Premiere Of REGARDING THE DISAPPEARANCE OF AMY at The Peter J. Sh Photo 2 Photos: Inside the World Premiere Of REGARDING THE DISAPPEARANCE OF AMY at The Peter J. Sharp Theater
The Players Theatre to Present 12th Annual Short Play Festival - BOO! Photo 3 The Players Theatre to Present 12th Annual Short Play Festival - BOO!
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

HEDY! THE LIFE & INVENTIONS OF HEDY LAMARR Comes to Morningside Players Theater Company

Heather Massie will perform her solo play, "HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr," at Morningside Players Theater Company, 100 La Salle Street, Manhattan, for general audiences October 25 to 29. The award-winning play celebrates the unexpected scientific genius of Hedy Lamarr, the Viennese-born Hollywood film star of the 1930s-1950s.  Leslie Kincaid Burby directs.

Known as 'the most beautiful woman in the world,' Hedy Lamarr spent her spare time in Hollywood inventing new technology. She had stored away knowledge of munitions while married to an Austrian arms dealer in the thirties, and employed this knowledge to support the US Navy’s war effort during WWII by inventing (with composer George Antheil) Frequency-Hopping Spread Spectrum Technology.  At the time, it was to be used as a secret communication system for making torpedoes more accurate.  Today it is used in cell phones, WiFi, CDMA, GPS and Bluetooth.

In this bioplay, which spans the actress' life from childhood to the 1990s, Heather Massie plays Hedy Lamarr and 35 other characters, including Jimmy Stewart, Bette Davis, Louis B Mayer, and more.  Reviewers have deemed the production "Captivating" (Huffington Post), "Fascinating" (Belfast Times), "Inspiring" (Broadway World) and "Irresistible" (Artslink, South Africa).  Its 24 awards include Best Performance at PRO.Act Fest (Kyiv, Ukraine), Best Actress at Galway Fringe (Ireland) Character Actor Award at Reykajavik Fringe (Iceland), Best Actress at SaraSolo (Sarasota, FL), and Outstanding Performance in a Solo Show at Planet Connections Theatre Festivity (NYC).

The play has toured to Ireland, Northern Ireland, Italy, Sweden, Finland, Ukraine, Iceland, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Egypt, and Tunisia, garnering 24 awards and critical acclaim. It has been performed in theaters, arts festivals, science festivals, science centers, technology conferences, museums, universities, schools, Jewish centers, STEM and STEAM events, and cultural and scientific organizations throughout the United States and overseas. The show's website is: www.HeatherMassie.com/Hedy.

 




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
GO TO YOUR WOMB! to be Presented at The Peoples Improv Theater This Month Photo
GO TO YOUR WOMB! to be Presented at The People's Improv Theater This Month

Join in for a family-friendly acid trip about the journey of parenting. Don't miss this mother-daughter comedy variety show starring Toni Nagy and Adelia Aldrich. Sunday, September 24th at The PIT in New York City.

2
OBJECT LESSON Comes to Theaterlab NYC This Month Photo
OBJECT LESSON Comes to Theaterlab NYC This Month

'Object Lesson' is a poignant and witty solo show by Brea Glosson, reflecting on childhood, religion, and reproductive rights. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

3
EPIC Players to Present A Magical Celebration Of Neurodiversity In ONCE UPON A CABARE Photo
EPIC Players to Present A Magical Celebration Of Neurodiversity In ONCE UPON A CABARET

Join EPIC Players for a magical celebration of neurodiversity in 'Once Upon a Cabaret,' a Disney-inspired, neurodivergent cabaret at Joe's Pub. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
The Love Show NYC to Bring THE BRIDE: A KILL BILL BALLET to Arlenes Grocery This October Photo
The Love Show NYC to Bring THE BRIDE: A KILL BILL BALLET to Arlene's Grocery This October

The Love Show comes tearing into the Lower East Side‘s iconic Arlene’s Grocery with “The Bride: A Kill Bill Ballet”. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway Video
See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical Video
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design Video
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cymbeline
Trinity Theatre (9/21-9/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Under St. Marks Theater (10/19-10/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Returning: The Ordeal of Olive Oatman
Opera America's National Opera Center (10/02-10/02)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STUPID F#CKING BIRD
Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre (9/15-10/01)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EMERGE
Arts On Site NYC (9/21-9/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buy Amphetamine Online without prescription Broadway
Buy Amphetamine Online without prescription Broadway (8/11-3/29)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You