HEDY! THE LIFE & INVENTIONS OF HEDY LAMARR Comes to Morningside Players Theater Company

Heather Massie will perform her solo play, "HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr," at Morningside Players Theater Company, 100 La Salle Street, Manhattan, for general audiences October 25 to 29. The award-winning play celebrates the unexpected scientific genius of Hedy Lamarr, the Viennese-born Hollywood film star of the 1930s-1950s. Leslie Kincaid Burby directs.

Known as 'the most beautiful woman in the world,' Hedy Lamarr spent her spare time in Hollywood inventing new technology. She had stored away knowledge of munitions while married to an Austrian arms dealer in the thirties, and employed this knowledge to support the US Navy’s war effort during WWII by inventing (with composer George Antheil) Frequency-Hopping Spread Spectrum Technology. At the time, it was to be used as a secret communication system for making torpedoes more accurate. Today it is used in cell phones, WiFi, CDMA, GPS and Bluetooth.

In this bioplay, which spans the actress' life from childhood to the 1990s, Heather Massie plays Hedy Lamarr and 35 other characters, including Jimmy Stewart, Bette Davis, Louis B Mayer, and more. Reviewers have deemed the production "Captivating" (Huffington Post), "Fascinating" (Belfast Times), "Inspiring" (Broadway World) and "Irresistible" (Artslink, South Africa). Its 24 awards include Best Performance at PRO.Act Fest (Kyiv, Ukraine), Best Actress at Galway Fringe (Ireland) Character Actor Award at Reykajavik Fringe (Iceland), Best Actress at SaraSolo (Sarasota, FL), and Outstanding Performance in a Solo Show at Planet Connections Theatre Festivity (NYC).

The play has toured to Ireland, Northern Ireland, Italy, Sweden, Finland, Ukraine, Iceland, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Egypt, and Tunisia, garnering 24 awards and critical acclaim. It has been performed in theaters, arts festivals, science festivals, science centers, technology conferences, museums, universities, schools, Jewish centers, STEM and STEAM events, and cultural and scientific organizations throughout the United States and overseas. The show's website is: www.HeatherMassie.com/Hedy.