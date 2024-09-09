HARP Theatricals To Present Staged Reading Of WHY MUST WE PRAY SCREAMING?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The NYC based theatre company will present a staged reading of a new original play Why Must We Pray Screaming? by Amelia Kennedy, under the direction of Heather Bildman.

In 2007 a British all-girls school is taken on a week-long trip to learn how to be good wives, being taught skills such as walking, holding conversations and applying modest makeup. Throughout this trip the girls tackle sexist restraints within educational institutions all while trying to understand what it exactly means to be a woman. Why Must We Pray Screaming is a play that highlights the cruelty young people can show each other as they work through the painful process of being forced to grow up before figuring out who they are.

The reading will premiere at the Dramatists Guild Foundation on Friday, September 28th at 7pm EST and will have 2 more shows at 5PM and 7:30PM on October 5th. The cast of Why Must We Pray Screaming includes Siobhan Carroll as AVA, Vivian Belosky as MRS SPENDLOVE, Jess Pace as ANNABEL, Ta'Lor Mosley as SOPHIA, Conner Hefner as KAITLYN, Julia Corrin Coffey as MOIRA, and Courtney Silber as SWING/Stage Directions.

While there is no charge for admission, there is a suggested "pay what you can" donation to Generation Female. Generation Female is a non-profit dedicated to empowering and supporting women leaders in their personal and professional endeavors through flagship events and conferences.

HARP Theatricals (Hayden and Rikki Productions) is a New York City based production company dedicated to producing new and original work that promotes change and is reflective of the social and political climate. The company was founded in 2018 by Hayden Anderson and Rikki Ziegelman. Previous Production highlights include Evelyn: A New Musical (Dixon Place), The Lady Power Project: A Devised Song Cycle (Dixon Place), The Day The Sky Turned (The Tank), Death & Taxes (Virtual), The Yellow Wallpaper (Virtual) and The Sunset Plays (Dramatists Guild Foundation) HARPtheatricals.com

