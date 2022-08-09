HAPPIER DAYS To Be Presented At The Equity Library Theater of New York 2022 Summer Play Festival

The New York Public Library at 53rd St Branch is hosting the The Equity Library Theater of New York 2022 Summer Play Festival on August 13th at 12:00pm. "Happier Days" will be performing for the public during this 90 minute festival.

"Happier Days" is about a former prom queen turned flailing author, Wendy (Jen Lyon) feels stuck and decides to dig her way out of her predicament, literally and figuratively. A chance encounter with a former high school classmate Stephen, (Qesar Veliu) gives her pause as she considers if her chapter is yet unwritten.

Directed by Rachel Babcock and written by Jennifer Ju, Happier Days has been playing weekly for the past month at The Secret Theatre's Annual One Act Festival and will be a Semi-Finalist in Program B this Saturday night, August 13th. Tickets are available here for Program B. Tickets are $25 plus tax. Audience members will be able to vote for their favorites to go through to Finals for Sunday, August 14th.

Since 2013, ELT has been presenting a festival of short plays (comedy, drama and musicals) by writers from around the globe, in association with the NYPL. Equity Library Theater began its life in 1943 as a sort of New York City road show, with performances rotating among many theaters built during the Depression in branches of the New York Public Library. Today they present their works for all to view in person and in a virtual setting.