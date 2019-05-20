Green Space Presents TAKE ROOT and FERTILE GROUND

Green Space is pleased to announce a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs this June. Take Root will present an evening of work by Angharad Davies and Amber Sloan, curated by Aviva Geismar on June 14th and 15th, and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists on June 16th.

TAKE ROOT, now in its 10th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth by providing our venue, Green Space, along with full technical and marketing support to present their work to the NYC public.

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 13 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features 5-6 dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.

Take Root

Curated by Aviva Geismar

June 14th and 15th

8pm

Advance sale tickets: $17 online at www.GreenSpaceStudio.org

Tickets purchased at door: $20 cash, $22 credit card

In The Shadow Itself Is A Place, choreographer Angharad Davies and poet Alison Moncrief Bromage are inspired by the mirror and its relationship with light. The piece is set deep in a valley which receives sunlight only half the year. Recently, a mirror has been hung on its mountainside. The hung mirror reflects, refracts, and distorts the light and everything below it-whether a small tucked-away village and the lives therein, or the internal landscape of individual muscle memory. Through movement, text and soundscore, Angharad and Alison consider what it means to live in a shadow. What transformations take place when lines of light refract upon us or even in us? How do words and the body fail us and simultaneously move us closer to the elusive and to the alive?

With thanks for the funding and space made available by The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development and Yale University.

Amber Sloan premieres On the Edge of Normal, a work exploring individual assertion versus group conformity. She questions how to find the balance between getting your needs met and making sacrifices for the sake of others. When do you stand your ground and when do you submit for the harmony of the group? On the Edge of Normal is performed by Esme Boyce, Dylan Crossman, Jordan Morley, and Sloan, with sound by Sam Crawford and costumes by Pei-Chi Su. This work is made possible in part with funding from the Jerome Robbins Foundation.

Take Root June Artists

Angharad Davies has presented work at venues throughout the U.S. and Germany, including Danspace Project, Joyce SoHo and the West End Theatre (NYC); Ballhaus Naunynstrasse and Radialsystem (Berlin); Bryant Lake Bowl, Mixed Blood Theatre, Ted Mann Concert Hall, The University of Minnesota, and the Walker Art Center (MPLS); the Cleveland Museum of Art (OH); ODC (San Francisco); and Yale. Her choreography credits for opera and theater productions include Robert Aldridge's Parables - an interfaith oratorio; Brecht/Weill's The Three-Penny Opera; Benjamin Britten's A Midsummer Night's Dream; Andrew Hinderaker's Colossal; Henry Purcell's Dido and Aeneas; and Ayhan Sönmez's Woher-Wohin?. Performance credits include Ivy Baldwin Dance, Drastic Action, and Gibney Dance (NYC); Hanna Hegenscheidt (Berlin); Mariano Pensotti (Buenos Aires); Andrea Schlehwein's Netzwerk AKS (Austria); Megan Mayer, SuperGroup, Laurie Van Wieren, and Chris Yon (MPLS). She has taught at Yale, Princeton, Berlin's Staatlicheballettschule, Sasha Waltz & Guests, Saint Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists and the University of Minnesota. angharaddavies.net





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You