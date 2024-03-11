Good Apples Collective Reveals 2024 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Good Apples Collective, an orchard for new theater, has announced programming for their 2024 season including the World Premiere of cunnicularii by Sophie McIntosh this summer, a developmental reading series in the fall, and several ongoing events and resources for emerging artists.

Good Apples Collective and Esmé Maria Ng will present the World Premiere of Sophie McIntosh’s cunnicularii, a piercing fable about the wonder and brutality of motherhood, directed by Nina Goodheart, presented at Alchemical Studios (50 W 17th St 12th floor, New York, NY 10011), June 28-July 14.

This fall Good Apples Collective will present a reading series of three new plays, all penned by emerging gender marginalized playwrights and directed by emerging gender marginalized directors. The exact date and venue will be announced at a later date.

Alongside their reading series and production, Good Apples Collective will continue to host events and publish free resources intended to uplift emerging artists and indie producers. In April they plan to release a list of theater venues available for rental to indie theater companies. Previous resources have included a Rehearsal Space Database, budgets for a 29-hour Reading and an Equity Showcase, and a Playwright Contract Explainer. To access these free resources please visit www.goodapplescollective.com/resources.

On May 11, Good Apples Collective will host a Director/Playwright Speed Dating event in Central Park (weather permitting) that will help gender marginalized emerging playwrights and directors to network with their peers to create meaningful collaborations.

In the coming months, Good Apples will also continue hosting co-working days for the indie theater community. Their next co-working day on March 30 in the lobby at Signature Theatre (480 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036) will be structured around constructing resumes and writing artist statements.

Good Apples Collective is a developmental orchard for new theatrical works that expose abuses of power, challenge taboos around desire and sexuality, and uplift the voices of queer and gender marginalized communities. Co-led by director Nina Goodheart and playwright Sophie McIntosh, Good Apples Collective empowers emerging artists to create work with trusted creative peers and revolt against oppressive hierarchies that undercut and isolate new voices. www.goodapplescollective.com