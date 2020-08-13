GIVE MY REGARDS Talent Search Selects Top 20 Contestants

Spot-On Arts Academy has selected their top 20 contestants in their national talent search.

Spot-On Arts Academy, a unique multidisciplinary virtual art academy taught by award winning artists, has selected their top 20 contestants in their national talent search Give my Regards... Selected from a pool of over countless emerging artists from 46 states and 7 countries, the contest was open to emerging artists of all ages during the spring from the vocal, theater and dance disciplines, and will culminate with 6 semi-finalists, a performance in an iconic New York City venue, and one grand prize-winner who will get the performance opportunity of a lifetime as a featured soloist in a symphonic concert event on the West Coast.

Over the next few weeks, the top 20 contestants will be paired with a teacher and mentor from the Spot-On Arts Academy to review and fine- tune their submissions. Upon resubmission, the pool of applicants will be further pared down to 10 contestants, and conclude with the selection of 5 winners by the celebrity panel, hailing from Hollywood to Broadway and beyond; Kate Flannery (The Office, Dancing with the Stars) Broadway composer Joe Iconis (Be More

Chill, Smash), TV star and Broadway legend Anthony Rapp (Rent, Star Trek: Discovery), Broadway and film actor Phillip Johnson Richardson (Hamilton, Little

Voice), Broadway and recording artist Marisha Wallace (Dreamgirls, Waitress, Top 20 UK Charts) TONY Award-winner Faith Prince (Guys and Dolls, The Little

Mermaid), Broadway Director, Choreographer, and coined Mayor of Broadway Gerry McIntyre (Once on this Island, Joseph and the Amazing

Technicolor Dreamcoat), funny girl Christina Bianco, Pittsburgh Pirates Pitcher and recording artist Steven Brault, and famed caricature artist Justin "Squigs"

Robertson. A 6th finalist will be selected by public voting.

The top 20 roster includes:

Shelby Acosta of El Paso, TX, D'Marreon Alexander of Detroit, MI, Alicia Ault of Toronto, Canada, Matthew Ballestero of Anaheim, CA, Nicole DeLuca of Fort

Lee, NJ, Chelle Denton of San Mateo, CA, Carl Draper of Huntley, IL, Tyler Evick of Nashville, TN, Natasha Hoeberigs of London, UK, Lyle Mackston of Los

Angeles, CA, Caleb Mitchell of Murfreesboro, TN, Caroline Mixon of Sacramento, CA, Josh Hyman of New York, NY, Mason Olshavsky of Newtown, PA,

Sarah Pansing of Phoenix, AZ, Sam Pickart or Wauwatosa, WI, Gaby Ritter of Los Angeles, CA, Veronica Stern of Pelham, NY, Nicole Sumlin of Cleveland, OH,

and Antonia Vivino of Simi Valley CA.

"After having the pleasure of watching more than 50 hours of submission videos, it became clear that there is an incredible amount of undiscovered talent training, striving, and dreaming, all over the world, explains the competition's founder, Scott Coulter. "There has been such an outpouring of gratitude and enthusiasm, as many artists have been forced to sit on the sidelines in these months of COVID-related closures," he continues. "This content has helped to revitalize inspiration and hope during this long industrywide pause and will continue to foster and support these artists until they can take their place center stage again."

