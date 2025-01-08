GEORGIA AND THE BUTCH World Premiere to be Presented at The Tank in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Skeleton Rep(resents) will present the World Premiere of Georgia and the Butch: Adapted from Maria Chabot & Georgia O'Keeffe Correspondence, 1941-1949, a documentary play featuring the letters of the nine-year, intimate correspondence between Georgia O'Keeffe and Maria Chabot, adapted by Carolyn Gage and directed by Andrew Coopman at The Tank February 25-March 12.

Georgia and The Butch is a new play adapted from the letters between famous artist Georgia O'Keeffe and advocate for Native American arts and rancher Maria Chabot during their nine-year intimate relationship, from 1941 to 1949.

This production is intended to highlight an intense and controversial intimacy that has been minimized, mischaracterized, or written out of Georgia's history. It is a relationship between an older, gender-non-conforming, fiercely independent artist and a young lesbian butch who was experiencing profound confusion about her identity and about her place in the world. Whatever imbalances and dysfunction there may have been between these incredibly strong-willed and visionary women, one cannot dispute that the camping trips with Maria resulted in some of Georgia's most iconic landscapes, and that the house and garden at Abiquiu, designed and built by Maria, stand as a stunning testament to a young lesbian's all-consuming devotion to her muse.

The cast will feature Ria T. DiLullo as Maria Chabot, Gael Schaefer* as Georgia O'Keeffe, and Haneen Arafat Murphy* as Mary Cabot Wheelwright. The creative team will include Sound Design by Robert Gonyo, Lighting Design by Jonathan Cottle, Costume Design by Hope Salvan, and Original Composition by Simon Broucke with Production Stage Manager Daniel Scarantino and Production Assistant Raina Lawrence. *Actor appears courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association.

Performances are scheduled on Tuesday, February 25 at 7pm (opening night), Wednesday, February 26 at 7pm, Saturday, March 1 at 3pm, Monday, March 3 at 7pm, Wednesday, March 5 at 7pm, Saturday, March 8 at 3pm, Sunday, March 9 at 7pm, and Wednesday, March 12 at 7pm. Tickets ($20-$30) are available for advance purchase now. The performance will run approximately 75 minutes, with no intermission.

