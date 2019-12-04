FringeNYC Hit STRAIGHT FACED LIES Returns to the Theater at the 14th Street Y

Need an escape from your own family this holiday season? Don that Christmas sweater and join the Ryans 'round the tree at Straight Faced Lies, where secrets are buried deep in overstuffed stockings and the egg nog is spiked with dysfunction.

The sold-out FringeNYC hit, called "One of the year's best new plays" by NYTheatre.com, returns for a limited engagement with a fresh holiday twist. Performances run Dec 12-22 at the Theater at the 14th Street Y (344 E 14 street at 1st Ave). Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at 14streety.org/nowplaying

The award-winning family comedy reunites playwright Mark Jason Williams (Recovery, The Other Day) and director Andrew Block, (Zen A.M, The Stretch of Montpelier, Small Engine Repair-Ovation and L.A. Drama Critics Circle Awards for Best Director). Cast includes Geraldine Librandi ("The Sopranos," Handle with Care) and Dana Domenick (Van Cortlandt, Hello Dolly!) who reprise their critically acclaimed roles alongside exciting new cast members Maria Deasy (The Crucible, Always Together) Christopher Lee (Reach, The Last Bar at the End of the World) Kane Prestenback (Hellgate Academy, The Tallest Building in the World) and Xavier Reyes (Kinky Boots, Eastbound).

"Straight Faced Lies takes the universal fears that come with visiting your family at the holidays and punches them in the gut," says Mr. Block. "For a play that exposes those fears, this cast is ironically fearless. It's a thrill working with them to realize these rich and vibrant characters."

"This isn't a Hallmark movie," adds Mr. Williams, whose work is also published by The Washington Post, Rachael Ray Every Day, Salon and Out. "The Ryans bring out the worst in one another, but their dysfunction is honest, timely, relatable and funny."

Straight Faced Lies is produced by M-Squared Theatre Productions and co-presented by the Theater at the 14th Street Y.

Performances:

Thursday, December 12 at 7:30 pm Friday, December 13 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 14 at 7:30 pm Sunday, December 15 at 5 pm

Tuesday, December 17 at 7:30 pm Wednesday, December 18 at 7:30 pm

Thursday, December 19 at 7:30 pm Friday, December 20 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 21 at 7:30 pm Sunday, December 22 at 5 pm





