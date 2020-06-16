Frigid New York Presents THE 2020 QUEERLY FESTIVAL- Pride Goes Virtual

Since 2014, the Queerly Festival has been a platform for LGBTQIAP+ indie artists to express their Pride. With the loss of the NYC Pride March, as well as many other commemorative and joyful events, Queerly isn't going anywhere - except online.

Tickets range from pay-what-you-can to $15, and we have a festival-wide PRIDE PASS available for $100 that gives you live AND replay access to Queerly shows. The Pride Pass can be purchased on any Queerly ticket page.

Tune in from home! The full festival is available online, and you can find tickets and links at frigid.nyc. All times are EST. Check out 2020's international lineup below:

The Reparations Show

Produced by Kevin R. Free

LIVE

Fridays at 8 PM EST, Premiering June 19th, 2020

2 hrs

The Reparations Show is a variety show that will center stories created by and about Black and Indigenous artists. This weekly show kicks off on Juneteenth as part of FRIGID New York's Queerly Festival, and each week will be hosted by a different BIPOC artist. The show is the brainchild of Erez Ziv, managing artistic director of FRIGID New York, and Kevin R. Free, the Curator of The Queerly Festival. It was created as a way to offer paid opportunities for BIPOC artists. Besides featuring work by these artists, each episode will include a segment called "This Week in Reparations" that examines an organization's statement of solidarity with the #BLACKLIVESMATTER movement and keeps track of the work they have done toward that goal since releasing the statement.

Suggested Donation: $15

'TASHA

Produced by Yusef Miller

Wednesday June 17th, 2020 - 7:00PM

72 Min

Inspired by Socrates' ANTIGONE, 'TASHA is set in a modern republic where White Nationalists are occupying the government. Black communities are under martial law. Newly elected President Waters rules that from henceforth all who defy the police are criminals and will remain unburied should they be killed. Natasha Brown, 18, obeying the dictate of familial loyalty and laws of morality buries her cousin 'Big Randy', killed unjustly. Face to face, President Waters and 'TASHA recognize an old foe - prophecy - both are slaves to a movement that neither can escape. 'TASHA addresses the question, "Is the criminalization of Brown people irreversible?"

Suggested Donation: $15

Desperately Seeking the Exit

Produced by Peter Michael Marino

LIVE ONLY!!!

Thursday June 18th - Monday June 22nd

65 Min

This high-octane, comical solo train ride fills in the blanks of how Peter Michael Marino's $6 million "Desperately Seeking Susan" musical was made and unmade. From hatching the idea, to deals with producers, MGM, Debbie Harry & Blondie (who wrote the music), and even Madonna...all the way to thrilling workshops, dangerous previews, scathing reviews, closing night, and beyond.

Ticket Price: $15

**This show will only be available to watch live.**

Within My Heart My Secret Lies - Excerpt from "Sissy"

Produced by DANA Movement Ensemble

Friday June 19th, 2020 - 7:00PM EST

10 Min

"Sissy" is an evening length multi-disciplinary work that delves into my personal story, opinions and perceptions of gender identification and my exploration of masculinity versus femininity. I have many memories of over-hearing conversations about the way i behaved as a child. I was labeled a sissy early on though I never fought nor embraced it. But, in this piece those feelings will be explored. My choreography is based on butoh, African, modern, and contemporary styles and challenges my dancers and audiences to connect on an emotional level that pulls from their personal experiences and from within their souls. Tom Luketich will compose original music and create the soundscape which will encompass many styles including opera, modern, spoken word and distorted sound effects; and I will design/coordinate costumes, props, and set design that will to support my ideas.

Suggested Donation: $15

1953: The Race for the Summit

Produced by Om Raj Raut

LIVE

Sunday June 21st, 2020 - 4:00PM EST

30 Min

The play followed the story of mountaineer 'Tenzing Norge,' which focuses on the night before of reaching the summit and how he scaped the avalanches and snowfall when he was trying to reach the Mount Everest on seventh times. He was one of the first two individuals known to reach the summit of Mount Everest, which he accomplished on 29 May 1953.

Suggested Donation: $15

Big Gay Love Story, The Musical

Produced by Allison St. Rock

Monday June 22nd, 2020 - 8:15PM EST

60 Min

Big Gay Love Story, The Musical follows a group of friends living in Los Angeles as they try to navigate love and all that goes with it in today's confusing dating culture. The story centers around Mark and David, who have been together since college. We also meet their friends Sean, Jenna, and Peter, as well as a new face, Seth, who causes trouble for Mark and David right from the start. In spite of fights, breakups, hook ups, and new relationships, each character uncovers what they needed all along, whether it be a loving partner, or a true sense of self love.

Suggested Donation: $15

It's Not Me, It's You: A Paradise Lost Reimagining

Produced by Amancay CT Kugler

Monday June 22nd, 2020 - 9:30PM EST

75 Min

A queer take on the story of Lucifer's fall from grace and the War in Heaven. When Lucifer defies God's authority and is cast from Heaven, the other angels must examine their true beliefs and their relationships. Choices are made, loyalties tested, and identities questioned.

Suggested Donation: $15

Coming Out: A New Musical

Produced by Allison St. Rock

LIVE

Thursday June 25th, 2020 - 7:00PM EST

90 Min

'Coming Out' follows several college students as they experience their 'spark moments,' and the questions and confusions that follow as they explore these new feelings and "come out of the closet." Some are welcomed with acceptance as they start to share these discoveries with their friends and family, and others are met with resistance and ignorance. And while their journeys never end, each character finds that their path is clearer than it has ever been before.

Suggested Donation: $15

The Gay Card

Produced by Logan Martin-Arcand

LIVE

Saturday June 27th, 2020 - 8:00PM EST

55 Min

The Gay Card invites audiences into the lives of three young gay men who are searching for love and connection. Each of these men have their own experiences and difficulties attempting to thrive in the age of digital connection. This play explores and addresses issues of consent, internalized homophobia, and the intrinsic human need to be loved. The Gay Card examines queer relationship dynamics in a way that is alternatingly funny and heartbreaking. This is an engaging and relatable play for queer and non-queer identifying audiences alike.

Suggested Donation: $15

**This show from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada was originally produced as part of our 2019 FRIGID Festival**

Before We Can Make a Final Decision

Produced by Jonathan Edmondson

Wednesday July 1st, 2020 - 7:00PM EST

15 Min

After completing a series of interviews, the top four candidates must perform one final task before one of them is awarded a half a million-dollar grant. With no time to prepare, the finalists must get creative using only the objects found in their room to make a lasting impression. "Before We Can Make a Final Decision" explores how we present ourselves in a digital world where who we are and what we stand for are perceived solely through a computer screen.

Suggested Donation: $15

Backup Plan

Produced by David Beck

Wednesday July 1st, 2020 - 7:15PM EST

15 Min

Fired for being a trans, a devoted grade school teacher decides the only solution is suicide, but her plan is thwarted by the arrival of some unexpected visitors.

Suggested Donation: $15

Veronica Garza - Excerpt from "I Tried"

Produced by Veronica Garza

LIVE

Wednesday July 1st, 2020 - 7:45PM

15 Min

An excerpt from "I Tried", a show about the men Veronica slept with in her struggles to be straight.

Suggested Donation: $15

BORDERS

Produced by Maera Hagage and Dirty Laundry Theatre

LIVE

Wednesday July 1st, 2020 - 8:30PM

70 Min

"Looking for now?" What divides or connect two people who meet online? The virtual fantasy, the distance, the foreignness, the border? Boaz and George meet on Grindr. They are attracted to one another instantly and want to meet in person, but something prevents them from doing so. One lives in Israel, the other- in Lebanon. Is it just the physical border that keeps them apart? Would their virtual relationship survive in the real world? Recommended by TImeOutNYC as 'Best Theatre to stream online'- Dirty Laundry theatre presents a unique virtual experience of LIVE theatre performance intertwined with layers of designed visuals, creating a new and exciting form of live performance, specifically designed for your home screen format.

Suggested Donation: $15

Figgy Baby

Produced by Andrew Figueroa

LIVE

Thursday July 2nd, 2020 - 8:00PM

30 Min

A Live Music Set

Suggested Donation: $15

This Feeling

Produced by Invisible Disco Productions

Friday July 3rd, 2020 - 6:00PM

40 Min

A Short Comedy about Finding Love

Suggested Donation: $15

**This Feeling was the Queerly Award Winner of the 2020 FRIGID Festival.**

Performance Check

Produced by Conor Mullen

LIVE

Monday June 29th - 08:00PM

90 Min

Welcome to the Kingdom of Leyline where civilization is flourishing like never before! While life has never been better for bakers, artisans, guards, and artists, all protected by the kingdom guilds, heroes and adventures enjoy no such protections... until now! The Hero's Guild sends out teams to vanquish evil, reclaim relics, and sometimes just do some fantasy pest control. Whatever the adventure holds, Performance Check is here to bring it to you live as we perform the magic of dungeons and dragons before your very eyes. A group of theater managers, producers, performers, and nerds get together once a month to bring you Performance Check! A Live D&D Play-Through Show! Because what is Dungeons and Dragons but an improv game with extra rules! Join us as your players work together with a little help from our lovely audience to create a story that's never been told before. Hopefully everyone passes their performance check.

Suggested Donation: $15

Infemous

Produced by Fringe MTL

LIVE

Saturday June 20th - 07:00PM

60 Min

A night of queer art curated by St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival and MainLine!

Suggested Donation: $15

Dude.

Produced by Conor Mullen

Date TBA

6 Min

After marching at a Black Lives Matter protest, A young man, Dude, via a FaceTime call, tries to reconcile with the violence he and his friend, Bro, afflicted on a Trans Woman named Sweet years ago.

Suggested Donation: $15

Blessed Oil and Brown Liquor

Produced by Germono Toussaint

Wednesday June 24th - 07:00PM

45 Min

From brown liquor-fueled basement parties, and spirit-filled churches: A black queer journey.

Suggested Donation: $15

God Loves Ya & I'm Tryin'

Produced by Ron Stroman

Wednesday July 1st - 07:30PM

10 Min

A youthful older man coming to terms with how he's lived his life

Suggested Donation: $15

Improvised Buffy

Produced by Emily Godfrey, Matthew Woods, and Justin Harris

Tuesday June 30th - 07:00PM

60 Min

A rerun of one of Improvised Buffy's previous performances - an improvised parody of Buffy the Vampire Slayer - hosted live by members of the cast.

Suggested Donation: $15

Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You