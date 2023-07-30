Firebird's Outdoor SEAGULL To Fly In Brooklyn

Seagull is the second production of Firebird's inaugural season, following their two-week run of RUR at Alchemical Studios.
This August, Firebird Players will invites audiences to join them in Park Slope for their outdoor production of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull. Set in the Hamptons in the late 1960s, this world premiere adaptation by Firebird literary director Zoe Senese-Grossberg interrogates the play's conception of power and gender by having the actors for Konstantin and Nina switch roles between Acts 2 and 3. Seagull is the second production of Firebird's inaugural season, following their two-week run of RUR at Alchemical Studios.
Firebird's The Seagull will be performed outdoors in a private backyard in Park Slope. The company suggests bringing bug spray and sunscreen on their site. In the spirit of the Delacorte Theater, performances will not be canceled in case of light rain, and the company plans to provide audiences with rain ponchos. Concessions, including themed cocktails, will be available at the venue in exchange for donations.
The cï»¿ast includes Maryll Botula as Polina, Sophie Falvey as Nina/Konstantin, Ayun Halliday as Arkadina, John Lenartz as Sorin, Leo Lion as Trigorin, Gilad Avrahami as Medvedenko, Olivia Wohlgemuth as Masha, Juli Worth as Konstantin/Nina, Cï»¿hris Carlson as Dorn
The production team includes Zoe Senese-Grossberg, Director; Olivia Wohlgemuth, Assistant Director/Intimacy Director; Thomas Pflanz PSM, Lighting Designer; Kiva Wise, Co-Stage Manager, Isabelle Pflanz, Co-Stage Manager; Leo Lion, Producer; Katie Orenstein, Producer; Victoria Provost, Producer; Chris Carlson, Site Producer; Katie Homer-Drummond, Scenic/SfX /Make up Designer; Max Romanov, Props/Costume Designer; Zola Haber, Costume Designer; and Rï»¿yan Beatty, Sound Designer.
