FRIGID New York to Present FRIGID NIGHTCAP Late-Night Variety Show

FRIGID New York will present the premiere of FRIGID Nightcap, the East Village's weirdest and wildest new late-night variety show. On Saturday, March 30th at 11pm, hosts Edward Gibbons-Brown and Beth Fisher invite you to embrace the strange and celebrate the unpredictable at Under St. Marks Theatre.

FRIGID Nightcap promises an unforgettable evening of comedy, music, burlesque, and mind-bending performances from the city's most electrifying artists.

"We're thrilled to bring together such an incredible lineup of talent for our premiere show," says Gibbons-Brown, who is co-producing the show with FRIGID New York. "Expect the unexpected - this is a night where anything can happen...and probably will!"

Joining the hosts is an eclectic mix of special guests, including:

The Brokeneck Girls (@brokeneckgirls), an NYC folk noir band performing darkly comedic songs from their upcoming musical satire, "Brokeneck Girls: The Murder Ballad Musical"

Edu Díaz (@edudiazactor), a Fulbright-awarded queer Canarian artist previewing his new solo show, "A Drag Is Born," before it premieres at NYC Fringe Festival in April

Piper Parks (@piperparks), a NYC-based actor fresh off her starring role in the feature film "Morelle Noire," bringing her unique brand of humor to the FRIGID Nightcap stage

@strangegirlzz, an innovative group exploring women and femme issues through thought-provoking movement, dialogue, dance, theater, and comedy

...and plenty of surprises you won't want to miss!

"FRIGID Nightcap is all about celebrating the vibrant, diverse talents that make NYC's arts scene so special," adds Fisher, a multitalented performer who also slings drinks at the West Village's beloved Art Bar. "We can't wait to share this wild ride with our audience - both in person and via livestream!"

Tickets for FRIGID Nightcap are on sale now for just $15, which includes a glass of wine. For those unable to attend in person, livestream access is available.

Don't miss your chance to experience the show that will have everyone talking - grab your tickets today at bit.ly/FRIGIDNightcapTix!