FRIGID NIGHTCAP: Future: TBD to Take Place at Under St. Marks

The next performance will take place on January 31st.

By: Jan. 28, 2025
FRIGID NIGHTCAP: Future: TBD to Take Place at Under St. Marks Image
FRIGID New York will present the latest installment of FRIGID Nightcap, the East Village's most unpredictable late-night variety show. On Friday, January 31st at 10:30 PM, Under St. Marks Theatre will host "Future: TBD", a night dedicated to exploring the unknown through a kaleidoscope of performances.

"In times of uncertainty, we find inspiration in the limitless possibilities of the future," says producer Edward Gibbons-Brown. "'Future: TBD' is our way of embracing the unknown with creativity, humor, and a touch of the bizarre."

The evening's lineup features a diverse array of talent:

  • Kailey Strafford (@kailey_strafford): Delivers stand-up comedy that intertwines personal experiences with sharp wit, offering a heartfelt and humorous take on life's complexities.

  • Seven The Artist (@calmeseven): Transitions from subway performances to the stage, blending comedy, music, and visual art into a thought-provoking experience.

  • Just Random (@just.random_666): Brings high-energy hip-hop performances characterized by raw talent and electrifying beats, pushing the boundaries of musical expression.

  • Dyl Pickle (@mx_dillpickle): Shares a queer comedic narrative about an alien abduction, combining humor with a unique perspective on dystopian themes.

  • Kat Bingham (@chrysanthamum_2000): Reimagines traditional Irish dance by infusing it with modern elements, resulting in a performance that's both fierce and innovative.

  • Alessandra Hernandez (@alessandrabhernandez): Presents a satirical "academic" workshop that humorously examines gender dynamics, complete with illustrative charts and sharp commentary.

Adding to the night's allure, performance collective The Strange Girlzz (@strangegirlzz) will take over the pre-show with a mind-bending act that sets the stage for the evening's explorations.

"FRIGID Nightcap is all about celebrating the vibrant, diverse talents that make NYC's indie arts scene so special," adds Gibbons-Brown. "'Future: TBD' embodies that spirit by inviting performers and audiences alike to embrace the unknown and find joy in the unexpected."

Tickets for FRIGID Nightcap: Future: TBD are $15 and include a complimentary glass of wine. For those unable to attend in person, a livestream option is available for $10. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/FRIGIDNightcapTix.

Join us for a night where the future is unwritten, and the possibilities are endless. Experience the unexpected at FRIGID Nightcap: Future: TBD.




