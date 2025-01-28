FRIGID NIGHTCAP: Future: TBD to Take Place at Under St. Marks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FRIGID New York will present the latest installment of FRIGID Nightcap, the East Village's most unpredictable late-night variety show. On Friday, January 31st at 10:30 PM, Under St. Marks Theatre will host "Future: TBD", a night dedicated to exploring the unknown through a kaleidoscope of performances.

"In times of uncertainty, we find inspiration in the limitless possibilities of the future," says producer Edward Gibbons-Brown. "'Future: TBD' is our way of embracing the unknown with creativity, humor, and a touch of the bizarre."

The evening's lineup features a diverse array of talent:

Kailey Strafford (@kailey_strafford): Delivers stand-up comedy that intertwines personal experiences with sharp wit, offering a heartfelt and humorous take on life's complexities.

Seven The Artist (@calmeseven): Transitions from subway performances to the stage, blending comedy, music, and visual art into a thought-provoking experience.

Just Random (@just.random_666): Brings high-energy hip-hop performances characterized by raw talent and electrifying beats, pushing the boundaries of musical expression.

Dyl Pickle (@mx_dillpickle): Shares a queer comedic narrative about an alien abduction, combining humor with a unique perspective on dystopian themes.

Kat Bingham (@chrysanthamum_2000): Reimagines traditional Irish dance by infusing it with modern elements, resulting in a performance that's both fierce and innovative.

Alessandra Hernandez (@alessandrabhernandez): Presents a satirical "academic" workshop that humorously examines gender dynamics, complete with illustrative charts and sharp commentary.

Adding to the night's allure, performance collective The Strange Girlzz (@strangegirlzz) will take over the pre-show with a mind-bending act that sets the stage for the evening's explorations.

"FRIGID Nightcap is all about celebrating the vibrant, diverse talents that make NYC's indie arts scene so special," adds Gibbons-Brown. "'Future: TBD' embodies that spirit by inviting performers and audiences alike to embrace the unknown and find joy in the unexpected."

Tickets for FRIGID Nightcap: Future: TBD are $15 and include a complimentary glass of wine. For those unable to attend in person, a livestream option is available for $10. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/FRIGIDNightcapTix.

Join us for a night where the future is unwritten, and the possibilities are endless. Experience the unexpected at FRIGID Nightcap: Future: TBD.

