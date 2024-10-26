FORGIVE ME GRANDMA, FOR I HAVE SINNED Continues at United Solo Festival in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prepare to be captivated by the heartfelt and humorous journey of Stephanie Wilson in her riveting one-woman show, Forgive Me Grandma, For I Have Sinned, November 1st and 16th at Theatre Row. This top-selling, dynamic performance offers a raw, emotional, and often comedic glimpse into the complex life of a modern woman grappling with identity, family, and the societal pressures to succeed. Through a series of poignant monologues, multimedia presentations, and transformative storytelling, Wilson guides the audience through her personal evolution—from a determined figure skater to a corporate powerhouse—only to rediscover the adventurous, free-spirited girl she had buried long ago.

The show takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster, blending light-hearted memories, such as her childhood roller-skating shows, with deeper reflections on family loss, career pressures, and self-identity. Wilson's candid exploration of love, loss, and letting go will resonate with anyone who has faced difficult life choices or wrestled with the expectations placed upon them.

Wilson's show is not just a theatrical performance but an intimate conversation with the audience, filled with laughter, tears, and moments of profound insight. With a background in finance and an MBA, Wilson's own life story mirrors the struggles many face in balancing success with personal fulfillment, making this production both relatable and inspiring.

Forgive Me Grandma, For I Have Sinned is an invitation to reflect on life's unexpected turns, confront our inner demons, and embrace the freedom that comes with authenticity. Don't miss this engaging, thought-provoking performance.

Show Details:

Remaining Dates: November 1st, 7pm; November 16th, 8:30pm

Location: Theatre Row: 410 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036

Comments