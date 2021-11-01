FINAL BLOW By Dana Aber to Make NYC Debut at New York Theater Festival's Winterfest

Dana Aber's newest solo show, FINAL BLOW, will make its festival debut this November as part of the New York Theater Festival's Winterfest. FINAL BLOW examines "boundaries, besties, and blame."

In FINAL BLOW, one woman wonders whether the big bad wolf was really bad, or just had boundaries. As she, the Bride flails against the clock to rehearse her one-woman show, she also must wrestle with honoring her past through her upcoming-wedding's tricky guest list. One friend's reluctance to be a bridesmaid throws open the vault to all her previous failed friendships, and she begins to question the validity of all her former-besties and wonders where-or if-she went wrong. Sorting through the straw, sticks, and bricks of it all, she questions the cultural blame on boundary-setting, and wonders if the fairy tale got it all wrong.

The festival performance dates for FINAL BLOW are Wednesday Nov. 10 at 4pm, Friday Nov. 12 at 630pm, and Sunday Nov 14 at 1pm, at the Teatro LATEA in the historic Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural & Educational Center on 107 Suffolk St. in Manhattan's Lower East Side. Tickets can be purchased through Big Thunder Productions NYC or the New York Theater Festival website.

FINAL BLOW will be directed by Ria T. Dilullo (Skeleton Rep) and stage-managed by Michelle Cage, with lighting design by Dana Sterling and production assistance by Daniel Scarantino.

New York Theater Festival is in its 18th season, with this year marking the first time being housed at the Teatro LATEA. The Teatro LATEA requires all audience members to show proof of vaccination with photo ID and to remain masked at all times while in the theatre. Audience members should plan to arrive early for vaxx check. Note: the theater is on the 2nd floor, and there is no elevator access.

Dana Aber writes poems, essays, lyrics, and plays. FINAL BLOW is her 2nd full-length solo show. Her autobiographical 1-woman musical, Baggage at the Door, traverses her healing process from trauma-induced PTSD. Baggage at the Door was also seen onstage at the Teatro LATEA as a finalist in NYC's ONEFest,and earned Dana a month-long artist residency with Elsewhere Studios in Colorado in 2019. Baggage at the Door is anticipating its regional premiere in 2022. Her next solo show, Save/Reload, was co-conceived with her brother, Broadway's Drew Aber, and is looking forward to a workshop process in the coming year. Dana Aber helms Big Thunder Productions NYC.