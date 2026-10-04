FAIRIES to Return to Campos Community Garden in NYC

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FAIRIES will return to Campos Community Garden in Alphabet City on October 8th, 2026 at 7:30pm. Admission to FAIRIES is FREE for ALL Motivated by ancient ritual, fairy lore, opera and ballet; a story of creatures and lands in hope, destruction and love in pursuit of freedom.

Fairies follows a troupe guiding humans through a ritual in the shape of musical dance theatre. The denouement of community activation, release and hope becomes a fiery protest to monsters that kill beautiful things.

Directed, choreographed and designed by Blunt Artistic Director: Lenyn Hernandez Marcia, this production stars Ava Jones, Cherrie Mae Paghasian, Gina Bonati as the core performers with Sam Flynn as the Voice of God. The production is stage managed by Mel Hardy.

FAIRIES originally commissioned through LUNGS Harvest Arts and Campos Community Garden in 2025. FAIRIES is an ongoing community based theatrical project presented at venues and public spaces around New York City. Blending theatre, dance, visual and performance art into a curated evening nourishing and activating community through the healing power of Art.

All donations made to this performance go directly to Blunt Theatrical Company BLUNT ARTISTS Project, which benefits underserved radical artists, and the ability to bring free accessible theatre/performance to the city of New York.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 27 Days 14 Hrs 22 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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