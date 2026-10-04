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FAIRIES to Return to Campos Community Garden in NYC

The production features performers Ava Jones, Cherrie Mae Paghasian, and Gina Bonati in a ritual-based theatrical experience directed by Lenyn Hernandez.

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FAIRIES to Return to Campos Community Garden in NYC

FAIRIES will return to Campos Community Garden in Alphabet City on October 8th, 2026 at 7:30pm. Admission to FAIRIES is FREE for ALL Motivated by ancient ritual, fairy lore, opera and ballet; a story of creatures and lands in hope, destruction and love in pursuit of freedom.

Fairies follows a troupe guiding humans through a ritual in the shape of musical dance theatre. The denouement of community activation, release and hope becomes a fiery protest to monsters that kill beautiful things.

Directed, choreographed and designed by Blunt Artistic Director: Lenyn Hernandez Marcia, this production stars Ava Jones, Cherrie Mae Paghasian, Gina Bonati as the core performers with Sam Flynn as the Voice of God. The production is stage managed by Mel Hardy.

FAIRIES originally commissioned through LUNGS Harvest Arts and Campos Community Garden in 2025. FAIRIES is an ongoing community based theatrical project presented at venues and public spaces around New York City. Blending theatre, dance, visual and performance art into a curated evening nourishing and activating community through the healing power of Art.

All donations made to this performance go directly to Blunt Theatrical Company BLUNT ARTISTS Project, which benefits underserved radical artists, and the ability to bring free accessible theatre/performance to the city of New York.

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