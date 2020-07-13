Experimental Bitch Hosts First Public Share Night For New Bitchin' Collabs Residency

Experimental Bitch has announced Bitchin' Collabs' first public sharing on August 5th, featuring new works by Amara Brady, Aizzah Fatima, and Julie Piñero. Bitchin' Collabs is a new residency program supporting femme POC artists in the development of dynamic, interdisciplinary works-in-progress over the course of EBP's 2020 Season.

This program was created to provide an accessible outlet for emerging femme POC artists to experiment with hybrid forms and to offer audiences an inside look into the artistic process. Bitchin' Collabs is curated by Princess Grace Award/Honoraria-winning writer, director and deviser, Miranda Haymon. Alisha Bhowmik (Dot & a feather, Sundance Collab) serves as Virtual Technical Producer. Each BC resident artist will receive $300 and a curated development period to work with collaborators and the BC creative team.

Amara Brady ('Skinny + White' Aren't Character Traits, In this Paper I'll Explain) will develop (poor + virgin) Apocalypse, a short-form web series that chronicles a Fat, Black, Young Woman facing the potential of an apocalypse in this current/present moment, having not yet experienced two things she didn't plan on dying without: sex and money.

"The goal of my work is to uplift Black women," says creator, Amara Brady. "I write so that fat Black women see themselves as divine and lovable and worthy. I write so that Black women get to be the heroes of our own story. I write these things because these stories are what I myself have been deprived of."

Aizzah Fatima (Dirty Paki Lingerie) will develop Google, It's Complicated!, a one woman comedy show following Aizzah's journey battling corporate feminism at Google, couched by a trip to Pakistan, and her ultimate decision to leave the tech industry.

"I'm interested in work that lives at the nexus of social justice and comedy," says creator, Aizzah Fatima. "The communities I belong to Muslim, South Asian, and Arab have historically been marginalized, ignored, and discriminated against. We are often fetishized, objectified, and tokenized and my work tackles these issues head on and challenges them through humor."

Julie Piñero (ICYMI, Huff Post) will develop Delejos, a virtual death-adventure that uses stand-up, music, photo/video collage and VR to explore how creating in the face of a sudden loss can conjure magic in grief.

"It is the true story and intimate retelling of the "death adventure" (a term I spend the show defining) of my boyfriend José, who died five months ago in a tragic killing," says creator, Julie Piñero. "Before he died he was placed into a medically induced coma for four days. Standing at the edge of death for that long, I was surprised to find some of the most beautiful things unfolding around us. The show takes you deep into my stages of grief, relives our romance, then comes in and out of José's coma using magical realism/VR."

Bitchin' Collabs' first public sharing, which will feature 20 minute excerpts of each project, will take place on August 5th, 2020 at 7 PM EST. The event is free to the public, with a $10 suggested donation.

For tickets and a link to the virtual performance, please go to ThunderTix: www.experimentalbitchpresents.thundertix.com.

To support Bitchin' Collabs please go to:

www.experimentalbitchpresents.com

