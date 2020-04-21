Experimental Bitch Announces New Series Curated By Miranda Haymon

Experimental Bitch Presents (EBP) opens applications for Bitchin' Collabs, an exciting new residency series curated by Miranda Haymon (IN THE PENAL COLONY, Next Door @ NYTW).

Bitchin' Collabs will offer a collaborative playground for experimentation. Celebrating interdisciplinary work by femmes of color, Bitchin' Collabs will support six artists in residence to share, develop and receive feedback on their dynamic works-in-progress over the course of EBP's 2020 Season. EBP launches this new series to create an accessible outlet for femme POC artists to experiment with new ideas and to offer audiences an inside look into an artist's process. "We are so excited to be working with Miranda Haymon as an artistic leader on this series," says Artistic Director, Tatiana Baccari. "Miranda's work and artistic mission exemplifies the exhilarating rigor of intersectional, interdisciplinary performance." The program will feature four performance exhibitions guided by Haymon, with opportunity to continue developing these pieces-in-process throughout the season.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, EBP has adjusted the first two events of this series to take place virtually. Alisha Bhowmik will serve as Virtual Technical Producer to assist in the presentation and documentation. "We hope this will not only serve to keep artists creative and working during this difficult time, but will also provide solid material that they can continue to utilize and develop in the future," says EBP's Executive Director, Wednesday Derrico. Artists will have the opportunity to translate their virtual work to the stage, once it is safe to resume activity.

Applications are now open through May 5th. To apply, visit www.ExperimentalBitchPresents.com.

Experimental Bitch Presents (EBP) is a feminist producing company committed to badly-behaved, genre-defying performance by womxn+. We empower femme and queer artists across many performance-based disciplines to be leaders of their creative process from development to production. Experimental because we embrace controversial questioning. Bitch because we are femme, queer, loud and proud! Presents because we invite modern audiences to engage with radical material in a safe yet risky way.





