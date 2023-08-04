Experience the Hilarious Romcom 60 DAYS at The Tank

Welcome to the origin story of a Turkish immigrant who has to get married in 60 days to keep her visa status upon rage-quitting her job.

The Proposal meets the actual U.S. immigration system in this romcom written by Deniz Çam, a writer and producer, most recently at The Problem with Jon Stewart. In less than an hour, you'll be a guaranteed expert in what letter stands for which visa and dating in New York City. Two birds with one stone!

After a successful opening night at Caveat NYC in July, 60 Days moves to the Off-off-Broadway theatre, The Tank. The show will also include comedy and stand up, as well as a Q&A about the struggles immigrants face in this country.

Performance dates:

August 9 and 10 at 7pm

August 17th at 9:30pm

Tickets: Click Here




