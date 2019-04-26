Eric Bogosian Comes to Tribeca PAC

The BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center is proud to partner with host Randy Cohen for his Person Place Thing podcast and radio show for a second season. The third guest of 2018-2019 to be featured at Tribeca PAC is actor and author Eric Bogosian, on Wednesday, May 29 at 7pm. Tickets to the recording are $10 and available online, at the door, and by phone at 212-220-1460.

Person Place Thing is an interview show recorded around New York and based on this idea: people are particularly engaging when they speak not directly about themselves, but about something they care about. Guests talk about one person, one place, and one thing that are important to them. The result? Surprising stories from great talkers. This show is taped and broadcast at a later date on public radio throughout the Northeast (WNYE, 91.5 FM in NYC), as well made available online at http://personplacething.org/.

Randy Cohen's first professional work was writing humor pieces, essays, and stories for newspapers and magazines (The New Yorker, Harpers, The Atlantic, Young Love Comics). His first television work was writing for "Late Night With David Letterman" for which he won three Emmy awards. His fourth Emmy was for his work on Michael Moore's "TV Nation." He received a fifth Emmy as a result of a clerical error, and he kept it. For twelve years he wrote "The Ethicist," a weekly column for the New York Times Magazine. In 2010, his first play, "The Punishing Blow," ran at New York's Clurman Theater. His most recent book, "Be Good: how to navigate the ethics of everything," was published by Chronicle. He is currently the creator and host of Person Place Thing, a public radio program.

Eric Bogosian is a celebrated actor and author. His best known work, "Talk Radio," was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize and the Tony award, and directed by Oliver Stone for the screen. His six solo performances Off-Broadway received three Obie awards as well as the Drama Desk Award. In addition to "Talk Radio", Bogosian has written a number of full-length plays including "subUrbia," "Griller," "Red Angel," "Humpty Dumpty," and "1+1."

As an actor, Bogosian is best known for starring in the film, "Talk Radio", as the nemesis in "Under Siege II" and for his sixty episodes of "Law & Order:CI" (as Captain Danny Ross). Currently he is featured on Showtime's "Billions" and HBO's "Succession." In 2015, Little Brown published his deeply researched non-fiction history book, "Operation Nemesis: The Assassination Plot that Avenged the Armenian Genocide" which recounted the story of a death squad out of Watertown, Mass that took down most of the Young Turk leadership in the years following the Armenian Genocide.

BMCC Tribeca PAC is Downtown Manhattan's premier presenter of the arts, reaching audiences from the college community, downtown residential and business communities, local schools, families, and audiences of all ages. BMCC Tribeca PAC strives to present a broad global perspective through the presentation of high-quality artistic work in music, theatre, dance, film and visual arts. BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus, 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R/W subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. For more information please visit our website, www.tribecapac.org.





