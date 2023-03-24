Ensemble Studio Theatre Presents SMART

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 24, 2023  
Ensemble Studio Theatre (Estefanía Fadul and Graeme Gillis, Co-Artistic Directors) and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation (Doron Weber, Vice President and Program Director) will begin performances for Mary Elizabeth Hamilton's new play SMART on Thursday, March 30. Directed by EST Member Matt Dickson, SMART will run to April 23 with an official press opening on Thursday, April 6 at 545 West 52nd Street.

SMART, which will be Hamilton's Off-Broadway debut, was originally commissioned and developed through the EST/Sloan Project. Over the past 25 years, the EST/Sloan Project has fostered over 300 plays about science and technology, leading to productions across the country. In addition to working with EST through the EST/Sloan Project, Hamilton is also a graduate of Youngblood, EST's early career playwrights group.

Elaine's cantankerous, ailing mother, Ruth, won't let aides in the house to help her, making it impossible for Elaine to go to work. In desperation, Elaine buys a "Jenny," a smart device which doubles as a babysitter/companion for her mom - while allowing Elaine to check on Ruth from anywhere. Jenny quickly feels like another member of the family, playing games with Ruth and talking Elaine through her insomnia. But what if Jenny isn't the only one listening? SMART is a play about how and why we let technology into our homes, and the unexpected changes that tech can bring.

The three person cast features EST Member Christine Farrell, Francesca Fernandez, and Kea Trevett.

"We're delighted to partner with EST on the premiere of SMART, originally commissioned through the EST/Sloan Project to support outstanding playwrights who incorporate science and technology themes," said Doron Weber, Vice President and Program Director at the Sloan Foundation. "Hamilton's contemporary play delves into the ways technology makes our lives easier but may also exact a toll on our privacy, and even our humanity."

SMART will have scenic design by Ant Ma; lighting design by Colleen Doherty; costume design by Megan E. Rutherford; props design by Caitlyn Murphy; sound design by Josh Samuels; and production stage manager Lauren Nicole Jackson.

This production is under the banner of the EST/Sloan Project and is co-produced by EST and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.




