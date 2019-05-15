Ensemble Connect To Play GatherNYC, The Innovative Hour-Long Classical Music Series

On Sunday morning, May 19th, Ensemble Connect graces the stage at the penultimate Spring 2019 GatherNYC event. For GatherNYC's first partnership: talented young fellows from the prestigious program of Carnegie Hall and the Juilliard School will perform music for piano trio. Join Jennifer Liu (violin), Christopher Goodpasture (piano), and recent Grammy winner, cellist Arlen Hlusko, as they present BEETHOVEN: "Archduke" Trio 1st movement, SCHUBERT: Trio in B flat 2nd movement, and CARTER: Epigram III "Archduke" 2nd movement & "Archduke" 4th movement.

Dubbed "a sweet chamber music series" by the New York Times, "GatherNYC aims to make classical music chic" (Playbill). Held every Sunday morning at SubCulture, the room is filled with live music by some of New York's most celebrated classical artists, storytelling from a member of the international Moth Story SLAM, and a celebration of silence for much needed mindfulness. The entire experience lasts one hour. To provide further nourishment, artisanal coffee and pastries are served as part of the $20 ticket price.

Celebrating its second year, the concert experience continues its ambitious and innovative programming to expose new audiences to classical music, featuring world-class performers including Matei Varga, Calidore String Quartet, American Brass Quintet, Baroque Breakfast, and Ensemble Connect.

GatherNYC Spring 2019 Season

March 17-May 26, 2019

Sundays

Doors: 10:30

Concert:11am-12pm



SubCulture

45 Bleecker Street, Downstairs

New York NY 10012

Tickets: $20 (coffee and pastries-included)

Children under 12 are welcome and admission is complimentary!



GatherNYC is partnering with Airbnb for these events. For tickets, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/GatherNYC



For more information, visit: www.gathernyc.org





