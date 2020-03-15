En Garde Arts Suspends Tour of FANDANGO FOR BUTTERFLIES

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is with a heavy heart that En Garde Arts is canceling the remaining stops in the Bronx and Brooklyn on their five-borough tour of Fandango For Butterflies (And Coyotes).

"As the events of the coronavirus unfold, we take our responsibility very seriously to ensure the safety of our creative team, cast and the general public," says Artistic Director Anne Hamburger . "While it's disappointing to us to have to cancel performances, the health and well-being of our cast, crew, and our audiences are of paramount importance and we want to do everything we can to ensure that we take every precaution."

Ticket holders should contact En Garde Arts to let them know if they wish a refund or if they would like to contribute their ticket purchase to the organization. Covid-19 is placing a great hardship upon En Garde Arts as it is upon all the arts organizations around the city, but it is honoring all of its contracts to participating artists despite the early closing.





"We hope to bring our beloved show back for additional performances in the near future once it is again safe to congregate together in public," says Hamburger.