Empire Outlets, Randy Thomas To Host Giveaway Contest For Tony-Nominated Broadway Shows

On June 8, Empire Outlets and Randy Thomas, who serves as the voice of Empire Outlets both on-site and on radio ads, will host a giveaway competition to provide three pairs of tickets for lucky shoppers to see the Tony-nominated Broadway shows "The Prom", "Hadestown", and the revival of "Oklahoma!". In addition to the Broadway shows, the giveaway will include tickets to Staten Island Yankees games and select shows at the historic St. George Theatre.

To be eligible to win, participants must be present at Empire Outlets at the time of the giveaway, which will take place at 2pm on Saturday, June 8. Empire Outlets, New York's first and only outlet destination, is located just steps from the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island.

The giveaway will be accompanied by DJs from WPLJ, and feature live musical performances by young local artists. The tickets, which will be for performances in July, were purchased using Care-Tix at twice their face value, with the additional cost donated to Broadway Cares, an organization that funds the social service work of The Actors Fund and awards grants to AIDS service organizations across the country.

"This giveaway is yet another example of the ways in which Empire Outlets is going beyond the traditional retail model to provide visitors with a truly unique experience," said Joseph Ferrara, principal at BFC Partners and developer of Empire Outlets. "We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with the iconic Randy Thomas and proud to support such an organization with a mission as commendable as Broadway Cares."

Empire Outlets opened this spring as New York City's first and only outlet center, featuring dozens of designer retailers, a wide array of food options, local art installations and world-class public space, including the highly anticipated activation of the North Shore waterfront. The center's phased opening will continue throughout out the remainder of the spring and summer. Empire Outlets is expected to draw millions of visitors each year as one of the city's next great destinations.

BFC Partners' Empire Outlets is an approximately 340,000 square foot retail complex, comprised of 100 designer outlet retailers and a variety of restaurants and cafes. BFC Partners also built a 1,250-space structured parking garage below the retail component to accommodate commuters and tourists alike. Designed by SHoP Architects, Empire Outlets features expansive open corridors to the water, contemporary materials reflective of the industrial waterfront, and a sweeping sustainable green roof visible from the harbor. Celebratory vertical circulation elements such as grand staircases, elevators, and streamlined escalators guide shoppers as they move from the waterfront up to Richmond Terrace, creating a dynamic and easily navigated pedestrian experience. For more information about Empire Outlets New York City, please visit www.empireoutletsnyc.com. Find us on Twitter @EmpireOutlets and on Instagram at @empireoutlets.





