Emerging Artists Theatre presents A Stormy Night: Scenes and Songs, a workshop performance on March 28 at 7PM at TADA Theatre.

Ashley P. DiLorenzo and Mateo Lizcano will present their original musical directed by Tabitha Setari and with musical arrangements by Oscar Nava and Gabriela Santi. The abridged workshop is part of the 2022 New Work Series. The performance takes place at TADA Theatre in Manhattan on Monday, March 28 at 7PM.

During the early stages of the ongoing pandemic, these two teenagers set out to write an original musical. In the months that followed, A Stormy Night was born. This performance is an abridged culmination of their work. The story takes place during a surprise storm that puts an unlikely group of seven in close quarters. Over time, they learn more about themselves and each other, and some romance is in the air, making it harder for them to return to their lives the same way they were mere hours ago. This story explores the power of human connection.

The cast is currently set to feature Ashley and Mateo alongside Cooper Arbisi, Nicky Kaider, Sarah Kay, Naomi Kim, Jessie Levin, and Nick Trotta. Oscar Nava and Gabriela Santi will be playing their piano and guitar arrangements (respectively) live.

The show was most recently in the news when a song from it, Birdy-lingo, won the American Theatre Wing and National Endowment for the Arts' Musical Theatre Songwriting Challenge. The song has been professionally recorded and is set to be made available on iHeartRadio, other streaming platforms, and compiled into a songbook by Concord Theatricals soon.

Tickets are $25 and are available at https://newworkseries.com/new_works_series/a-stormy-night-scenes-and-songs/. The performance will take place at TADA Theater, 15 West 28th Street (between Broadway and 5th Avenue), 2nd Floor (elevator accessible), New York, NY 10001. Subways: N/R/1/2 to 28th Street, B/D/F/W to 34th Street.

Emerging Artists Theatre's New Works Series began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. Since its inception, numerous musicals, plays, solo-shows and dance pieces that were workshopped at the series have gone on to have full productions at the Edinburgh Fringe, NYMF, FringeNYC & Encores, Off-Broadway, as well as National and International productions. www.emergingartiststheatre.org

Mateo, Ashley, and Tabitha all attended CPSM Musical Theatre Workshop and continued onto Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School. Mateo, a high school senior, is now a working actor on Broadway. Ashley currently attends Northeastern University in Boston, MA, where she studies Media and Screen Studies and Theatre with a minor in Songwriting. Her play, Hopefully: An Ethnodrama, has been published and is available for licensing with YouthPLAYS. Tabitha is currently studying Psychology and Speech at the City College of New York to supplement her background in writing and the arts.

All audience members must bring proof of vaccination, ID and wear a mask at the theater.