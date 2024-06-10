Edu Díaz's A DRAG IS BORN to be Presented as Part Of The 2024 Queerly Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Edu Díaz, a Fulbright-awarded queer artist from the Canary Islands, will be part of the 2024 Queerly Festival with FRIGID New York with his nonverbal show A Drag Is Born. The show will be presented at UNDER St.Marks on Fri, June 14 at 7pm, Sat, June 15th at 9pm & Tue, July 2 at 7pm.

Originally premiered at the New York City and the Orlando Fringe Festivals in the Spring, the nonverbal show won four awards, including Best Solo Show and Best Solo Clown. It was reviewed as 'unique and endearing' (Manhattan Digest), 'a tour de force' (Orlando Weekly), and 'pure magic' (Sin Censura).

In a twist of fate, a man is thrust into the spotlight for his drag queen debut. With advanced age, abundant body hair, and limited talents, he is an unlikely candidate. Clown, drag, and magical realism fuel a whimsical journey through delightful music and colorful outfits as the man, in connection with the audience, discovers that it's never too late to embrace yourself.

'A homophobic attack, a mid-life crisis, and the need to have fun with the audience began this project, in which I'm honoring my -so far- private life as a campy crossdresser,' says Díaz.

Edu Díaz (he/him), creator, producer, and performer in A Drag Is Born, is a Fulbright-awarded Canarian artist based in New York City, where he premiered Fantastic Mr. S at the United Solo Festival (Theatre Row, 2022) and Twin Towers, a play written and directed by Esther Caporale winner of the SPF Best Play (The Players Theatre, 2023).

For the world premiere and tour of A Drag Is Born, Edu is joined by:

Rachel Resnik (she/her, Director) is a seasoned producer, director, and performer with extensive clown training (PadoVarts Academy, Philippe Gaulier). She is the Production Manager at Clown Gym.

Tinna Hoffmann (she/her, Assistant Director / Choreographer) is a Danish actor and dancer with decades of experience in theater, television, and films. She was part of Dancing With The Stars Italy for three seasons.

Jess Ducey (they/them, Production Manager) is a writer and producer. They co-chair the board of the National Queer Theater, produce new work for Clown Gym and Moxie Arts, and produced two musicals at Edinburgh Fringe 2023.

A Drag is Born will be at UNDER St Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) on Friday, June 14 at 7 PM, Saturday, June 15 at 9 PM, and Tuesday, July 2 at 7 PM. Runtime: 60 minutes. Ages 13 and up. Tickets are available at www.edudiaz.com

Founded in 2014, Queerly is FRIGID New York's annual celebration of LGBTQA+ artists. Queerly strives for diversity on and off stage, seeking out queer teams and artists of all kinds as well as a wide range of shows and performances. Our goal is to provide a space for queer artists who've rarely or never seen their identities portrayed on stage to be able to represent themselves and tell their stories their way, as well as to provide a space for queer celebration, pride, and strength. Curated by FRIGID New York Co-Artistic Director, Jimmy Lovett.

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc

Tickets on a sliding scale are available for advance purchase at www.edudiaz.com. The performance runs for approximately 60 minutes.

