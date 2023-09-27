Edinburgh Fringe's TAKE IT AWAY, CHERYL to Have NYC Premiere in October

A flirtatious, attention-deficit, tragicomic trip through a central Pennsylvanian kissing booth.

Sep. 27, 2023

After a critically celebrated debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022, Take it Away, Cheryl sets its New York City/U.S.A. premiere as a part of Frigid NYC's Days of the Dead festival. 

Originally developed and produced in 2019 at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, under the mentorship of Obie Award winner Heather Christian and the direction of Danica Jensen, Take it Away, Cheryl is a flirtatious, attention-deficit, tragicomic trip through a central Pennsylvanian kissing booth. The story explores the lengths one woman will go to make you feel better, and when Cheryl makes an error with catastrophic consequences, she must go to hell and back to save those she loves once and for all.

Critics rave, "You can't help but root for Cheryl - and, in doing so, you also end up rooting for yourself" (The Scotsman), "First-rate hilarity... A pocket-sized wonder." (Broadway World Scotland), "With tremendous physicality & versatility, Take it Away, Cheryl embodies an impressive range of squabbling characters who, together, depict a tale of love, loss, mental health & paranormal possession leading to self-acceptance in a bizarre carnival hellscape" (Fringe Biscuit).

Since its inception, the goal of this show has been to explore the type of story that audiences seem to be hungry for; something that feeds us a digestible slice of the chaotic present and gets us to laugh and cry at the sad and recognizable struggles of a character we all can relate to. At its core, this show is about love, self-love, and the uneven division of emotional caretaking labor between men and women; this show sheds a light on the women who are not being seen in the work thrust upon them, and calls upon us all to question our relationships to emotional labor and caretaking.

Take it Away, Cheryl will run for one night only on October 23rd at 8:15 PM at UNDER St. Marks Theatre, 94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009. If you are interested in seeing the show or reviewing it, please find us at takeitawaycheryl@gmail.com, and on social media @takeitawaycheryl.




