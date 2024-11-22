EVERYTHING MUST GO Comes to the Chocolate Factory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Chocolate Factory Theater will conclude its Fall 2024 season with the premiere of Everything Must Go, a new dance performance by Tess Dworman.

Everything Must Go is a dance theater work that emerges from satirical questioning into the consumption of experimental performance. It examines the ways in which capitalism provokes a savior complex in artists, urging us to demonstrate goodness amidst crisis. Dworman’s investigation into persona and the solo improvisational form continues with this stark inhabitation of character and an inventory of feeling inside the power play between performer and audience. A teacher becomes a life coach becomes The Artist becomes your mom. The work lays bare the tangential renewal of live performance.

Choreographed and Performed by Tess Dworman. Co-performed by Sonya Gadet Molansky and Ned Riseley.

Everything Must Go was first presented by Pageant in November 2023.

This project was developed as part of Lower Manhattan Cultural Council’s Arts Center Residency program. It was supported, in part, by a Foundation for Contemporary Arts Emergency Grant.

Comments