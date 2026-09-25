ENTER, PURSUED BY A BEAR to Play The Hispanic Federation's FuerzaFest
The production by actor and playwright Chris Browne Valenzuela will participate in the cultural festival.
The new Chris Browne Valenzuela play 'Enter, pursued by a bear' will be performed as part of FuerzaFest, the Hispanic Federation's LGBTQ+ arts festival October 3rd at 7 pm and October 4th at 2 pm at A.R.T./New York Theatres.
Originally written for the Red Bull Theater's 'Short New Play Festival' – which deemed it one of the six winners of its 2026 edition – the new play by the Chilean playwright also had an experimental run at The Berkshires New Theatre Festival (hosted by Salt Tree Art) before landing at the Hispanic Federation's FuerzaFest.
'Exit, pursued by a bear' is perhaps William Shakespeare's most famous stage direction. In the third act of 'The Winter's Tale', seemingly out of nowhere, Antigonus gets chased away by a bear, presumably eaten. Never to be seen again.
The apparent randomness of this action probably served a practical purpose: Shakespeare's company most likely had a bearskin they wanted to use. The bear was therefore originally (and most usually, even today) played by an actor in a bear costume.
'Enter, pursued by a bear' follows the man under the bearskin as he 'pursues' Antigonus.
Directed by Sancho Alcina, the play stars Chris Browne Valenzuela in the role of Antigonus and Andrés Gallardo in the role of Bernardo (The Bear).
Chris Browne Valenzuela is an award-winning Chilean actor and playwright whose work has been recognized by the Hispanic Federation, The Red Bull Theater, The Talia NY Awards and countless other institutions.
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