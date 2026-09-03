HYDE (Or Girls Can Kill Goats) to Have Workshop Run at A.R.T./New York

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Gothic feminist playwright Patricia Lynn's new play HYDE (Or Girls Can Kill Goats) will have a workshop production September 24 - 26 at A.R.T./New York Theatres. The play is a bold contemporary reimagining of Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson. A delightfully dangerous mix of Yellowjackets and John Proctor is a Villain, HYDE transforms the classic tale of good vs evil into a fierce feminist frenzy, featuring heightened language, vivid theatricality, and a vengeful goat goddess named Bernice Hyde. Lynn also serves as director.

HYDE (Or Girls Can Kill Goats) is a workshop production where actors will perform with book-in-hand, but with full staging and technical elements. There will be a brief talkback after the Thursday and Friday performance, so audience feedback can be incorporated into the next phase of development.

After a tenacious journalist threatens to expose her vibrant but violent past, Jane Patterson attends her twenty-year college reunion in hopes of confronting him face-to-face. But the night does not go as she expects. Jane drowns herself in drugs, old friends, and the memories of her delicious witchy youth instead. And Jane starts to wonder what she should do. Should she keep her secret life buried inside? Or is it finally time for her truth to come out to the light? And the truth is: she is BERNICE HYDE...

Performances are scheduled for Thursday, September 24, Friday, September 25 at 7:30pm and Saturday September 26 at 2pm. Running time: 2:10 (including intermission). The Mezzanine Theatre, A.R.T./New York Theatres, 502 W. 53rd Street, NYC.

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