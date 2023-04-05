EELPOUT, Written By Paul Kruse Premieres At The Fresh Fruit Festival

EELPOUT, written by Paul Kruse and directed by Rachel Wolther is part of the Fresh Fruit Festival featured event, part of the 2023 mainstage season, with a limited run of April 25 @ 7:00 p.m.; April 29 @ 5:30 p.m.; April 30 @ 5:15 p.m. at The Wild Project, 195 E 3rd Street, New York City, Click Here for tickets.

Lifelong buddies, Sven Svensen & Ole Olsen, put up with Lars Larsen because his dad has a cool ice-fishing house. Eelpout takes place on the drunken morning of Ole's ice-fishing bachelor party when Sven admits to Ole that he doesn't want to be his best man. Ole responds to Sven with a shocking, sensual kiss, setting their futures adrift into uncertain waters. Meanwhile, Lars falls for Ole's sister, a talking fish joins the party, and Sven is swept away into a fish orgy dream ballet.

Paul Kruse offers as bait a fast-paced farce about midwestern masculinity. In this funny fever-dream friends are lovers, fish can talk, and life's mysteries beckon from the bottom of a frozen lake.